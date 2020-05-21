The Athens high school football team downed the fast Waverly eleven on the local gridiron, Saturday afternoon October 30 by one touchdown, the end score being 12 to 6. This victory put the Athens team at the top in the series of inter-scholastic league games that were played between the high school teams of Athens, Sayre, Waverly and Towanda. Towanda played two and lost both. Sayre played two and lost one. Waverly played two and lost one and Athens played two and won both.
The game October 30 was without question, the fastest football contest of its kind that had been played in Athens in many years. Both teams were quite evenly matched as for weight, but Athens showed much more practice and the excellent coaching they had been receiving from Coach Tolbert and his assistant Thompson manifested itself throughout the game.
Waverly made the first touchdown by fast and furious line plunges, Crandall, playing full back taking the ball at most every play and with good interference making good gains. The score was made in just five minutes and the Athens line was unable to hold Waverly who threw their entire strength against them.
Hair played a remarkable game, Page, Freidenburg and Havens were also in fine form and made several good advances whenever given an opportunity. Immediately after Waverly had secured the touchdown, the Athens team took a stand and from that time until the end of the game swept the Waverly line back at every attack and held them well when playing on the defensive. Athens outplayed their opponents throughout most of the game.
There was some controversy over the decision of the referee who allowed Athens one touchdown when the ball lay on the line. The people, especially those who resided in Sayre and Waverly who witnessed the game were willing to criticize but why question their decision? Each team was represented by a referee who had no interest in it whatever, excepting to see that each received a square deal and the consensus was to abide by their finding.
First Period: Waverly won the toss and chose the east goal. It was just 3:20 when Hair kicked off for forty yards. Waverly brought the ball back for ten yards and made an incomplete forward pass. The visitors started in fast and furious, finding a spot in Athens’ line which they could penetrate and resorted to heavy line bucking and made gains of three, four, seven and ten yards at a time and in just five minutes after the game had begun they crossed the goal line for a touchdown. Failure to kick the goal made the score 6 to 0 in favor of Waverly.
Nunan kicked off for Waverly for forty-five yards. Page received and carried the ball back for twelve yards. Freidenburg made two plunges into the Waverly line and secured in all nine yards trough Waverly’s center and took another plunge to the same place and advanced four yards. By this time the Athens team was getting pretty well warmed up and the manner in which they punished their opponents showed their metal. Line plunging was resorted to for they had found out that the visitors could not withstand their onslaught. Freidenburg, Havens, Hale and Page made good gains every time the ball was handed to them. They were well supported by their teammates, who threw their weight against their opponents, opening the line. The first quarter ended with the ball four yards from the goal.
Second Period: During the usual intermission, the teams changed positions on the field. Athens had four yards to go for a touchdown and Hair made it with one plunge into Waverly’s line. Hair kicked off and the ball went out of bounds. It was returned, and Winters kicked. Waverly received and returned the ball for five yards. They held possession of it for some time and Crandall, their star player made several gains with good interference, but they found a hard line to penetrate and finally lost the ball on downs after attempting forward passes. As the time was closing the second period was about due, Athens made a desperate attempt to rush the ball across the field. Hair started with fifteen yards around Waverly’s left end. A forward pass was intercepted. Hair punted to thirty-five yards just as a Waverly player received the ball Hedrick tackled and held him. A Waverly man attempted a left end run and was caught by Hair after several of the other players had failed in the attempt. The ball was only advanced three yards and was nearly in the center of the field when the timekeeper blew the whistle for the end of the first half.
Third Period: The third period opened with Athens defending the west goal. Waverly kicked off and Freidenburg received and ran the ball down the field for ten yards. He made three more and Hair gained seven. Page lost three yards and Hair took on ten. Winters two, Freidenburg three, Page five, Havens seven a pass was attempted but failed and Hair tried a goal drop kick from the thirty-five-yard line, but the ball was carried wide of its mark by the wind. Ten yards were gained and finally punted. Winters receiving. Page in two plunges into the line made eleven yards. Havens cut the distance down three., Hair six, Havens two and Hair six again, when the third quarter ended. Athens had fifteen yards yet to go for a touchdown.
Fourth Period: Positions were changed and Hair, Freidenburg and Page at intervals moved down the field with the ball and Hair carried it over for a touchdown, bringing the score up to 12 to 6. Hair kicked off and Waverly received and advanced five yards. They continued small gains but lost the ball on downs. Athens took the ball and made several small gains at line plunging. Waverly tried hard to finish the game and score by forward passing but they were unsuccessful.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
