I recently purchased a nine-card double sided postcard mailer announcing the opening of Keystone Park for the 1909 season. I found the post card mailer on eBay and purchased it immediately. The card was sent to Lois E. Guiles of Tioga Center NY and was post marked from Waverly, NY May 28, 1909 and sent with a one cent stamp.
According to the centennial history of Sayre “A Century of Memories” Keystone Park had its premier opening July 9, 1908 so 1909 would have been the first full season of the popular Sayre park. During the first season Keystone Park attracted 85,000 visitors. Of this total 75,000 rode the trolley cars to the park.
The first panel of the card states: Season 1909 Keystone Park, Sayre, PA. Opening Day, May 29. Special for this day, Band concert, afternoon and evening, Balloon Ascension at 4 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.
The next panel shows a photo of the entrance to Keystone Park.
The third panel states: Admission Free, to all patrons of the Street Railway, ask the conductor for ticket. Tickets good only for day punched in the margin. Admission charge of five cents to all who come by other conveyances.
The fourth panel is a photo of the lawn and flower bed at Keystone Park.
The fifth panel says A cool, delightful spot to being mothers and babies. An abundance of entertainment, Merry-go-round, Chubbuck Swings, Ocean Wave, Lawn Swings, Croquet, Miniature Railway, Moving Pictures, Souvenirs, Ice Cream, Soft Drinks, Refreshments, etc.
The sixth panel is a photo view of the park from the croquet ground.
The seventh panel features the Dancing Pavilion, for the use of Picnic Parties during the afternoon, every day, except special days. Piano for use of patrons. Dance Music furnished every evening from 8 to 10:30 o’clock. Best of order prevails, the management reserves the right to eject all undesirable persons.
The eighth panel is a photo of the dancing pavilion.
The ninth card announces Telephones Valley and Bell the Valley number was 622Y and the Bell number was Bell 161. Five cents to any point in Waverly, Sayre, Athens, or South Waverly. Long distance calls can be made from the park office.
Travelling men and others can arrange to be called from office at park. Messenger to call you when wanted, thus enabling one to attend to business and enjoy their leisure moments at the park.
All Athens, Sayre and South Waverly Street Cars pass entrance to Keystone Park.
Card number 10 is a photo of the Merry-Go-Round.
Card eleven features Sunday concerts afternoon and evening 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. Best of order prevails.
Card twelve features a photo of the Miniature Railway.
Card thirteen advertises Conventions, Picnics and Reunions. A delightful spot to hold picnics, reunions, etc. free tables and free use of a well-equipped kitchen. Tables to accommodate several hundred people. Dishes, knives, forks and spoons at five cents per dozen. Write for dates as far in advance as possible. Call telephone Bell 161. Valley 622Y.
The fourteenth pane shows a photo of the kitchen and picnic tables.
Card fifteen is a poem “Dreaming.”
In his dream he heard a band play And he murmured sort o’ softly.
all the new and catchy airs, “Guess I’ll have my picture took.”
And he heard soft soothing music, Then he mumbled, “Next the Pictures!” then
and he watched the waltzing pairs; he chuckled, “Next the Swings!”
And he dreamed of eating ice-cream, And he boasted, “I’m a crack-shot with
Where the pretty pathways bend, the rifle and the rings.”
And of riding, riding, riding Then he showed his teeth and shouted,
on “A Railway Without End.” “Teddy, you may go way back,”
Then he went on dreaming, dreaming ”Just look at me a riding ‘round upon
Of a dozen different things, a lion’s back!”
When the big balloon seemed rising, Step softly, please breathe gently
Then he flopped his arms like too, speak not, but rather hark,
Wings; For little Willie’s dreaming of his trip
Then he smiled so meek and gentle, through KEYSTONE PARK!
And he looked his nicest look,
Card fourteen features Trolley Car Service. Cars will leave for Keystone Park as follows: Waverly waiting room on the hour and 20 and 40 minutes after each hour. Sayre, Lehigh Valley station crossing, on the hour and 20 and 40 minutes after each hour. Post office, Athens, 4, 24 and 44 minutes after each hour. Broad avenue and Fulton street, South Waverly, 5, 25 and 45 minutes after each hour. Waverly, Sayre and Athens Traction Company.
The next card was for the address label and the final card was a cover that reads Keystone Park, Sayre, PA. reached by cars of the W.S.& A. Traction Co. Opening Day May 29, 1909.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.