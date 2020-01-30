Editor,
In 1971, The Who was singing “meet the new boss, same as the old boss.” I always liked The Who, and I wasn’t born until ‘84.
I’m not interested in any “whataboutism.” Obama loved his drone warfare, and he will be remembered for it. Apparently, if you label someone as an “enemy combatant,” you can wash your hands of murder. He did not deserve a Nobel Peace prize.
Now, we have a new boss, if you will.
America loves imperialism, which is interesting because we made such a big fuss over the British doing it to us. How else do you account for the US having approximately 800 formal military bases in 80 countries?
How many Latin American countries have tried to make a go of socialism, only to have the US overthrow their democratically elected leader. We will tell you who you REALLY want in power, as long as we get some discounts on imports.
Iran is no different. You’ll do well to remember the Tehran incident of 1953. As for recent events, we appear to be on the brink of yet another war, while still paying for the last one — both economically and emotionally.
How can we afford another one? I’ve been told we can’t have single-payer healthcare or free higher education because we have no money. Trump promised to erase the federal deficit in 8 years. Granted, it’s only been 3, but in that time the deficit has risen by 68%. It’s not looking good, Don.
I remember half a million Iraqis dying from war-related causes between 2003-2011, an entire country ravaged, because we were told they had weapons of mass destruction. That was a lie.
So now we have a president who has threatened to target cultural sites (a potential war crime), has made an unconstitutional Tweet by saying his “social media posts” count as notifying Congress of his intent to go to war, and that he would respond “disproportionately,” which is quite unsettling.
And yet, there are still people on board the “Trump Train.” As for that train, it’s been sitting in the rail yard, rusting out, turning a darker shade of orange, while blaming everyone and everything else for it’s lack of progress with a surprising lack of self-awareness, all while stinking of hypocrisy and shame. The time to get off has long since passed.
I guess, what I’m trying to say is, war is terrible and should be avoided at all costs. Throwing missiles at innocent people is not a foreign policy, and stop blowing up brown kids with my healthcare money.
Rob Warzyniak
Sayre
