House numbers required?
Does the Borough Sayre have an ordnance requiring home owners to have house numbers posted where easily visible. If not they should, and if there is one, it should be enforced. They cost very little to buy.
Be patient with trail project
To the person complaining about no benches along the trail — please be patient. This project has taken seven years of planning and grant writing to get this far. Several benches are being planned and funds are being raised for them at this time. If you’d like to donate, please contact Sayre or Athens Borough Managers.
Patty Mac’s take: It would obviously be great to have benches along the trail right now, but I’m sure the leaders in Athens and Sayre Borough are working to make it happen. When that does happen, it will make an already great addition to our community a little better.
Think of the babies before animals
I like animals, but I’m not obsessed. Anytime I see, hear, observe animal advocacy, I think “what about kids?” Been there, done that. Why not promote the equivalent to spay and neuter? Babies deserve to live too.
Epstein coverup?
I wonder how much money it’s going to cost the taxpayers to cover up the (Jeffrey) Epstein murder? They will probably rule it a suicide just so the FBI and CIA and God knows who else will do it to cover up some high officials, but somewhere along the line they’ve got to quit. The taxpayers can’t take any more of this. Nobody is above the law. Not even our government.
Value all human life
As a mother and grandmother, I strongly agree in good health care for women. When a pregnant woman goes to the doctor, she is in fact two persons and both persons deserve good health care. When one million babies are aborted every year — mostly for convenience — it devalues human life. In my opinion, that mind set is partly responsible for the mass killings in this country. Let’s all try harder to value every human life — from the embryo to the elderly.
Patty Mac’s take: In looking into the caller’s claim that “one million babies are aborted every year,” I found that according to the CDC, there were 638,169 legal abortions performed in 2015 (the most recent year with data released).
Need magazines?
I was wondering if anyone knew if I could take some magazines that are new, still in the package, never been opened to a place that could use them. Please respond in Soundoff.
