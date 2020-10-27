Chickens should be allowed
I’m writing in response to the Soundoff against chickens in Athens Borough. Why shouldn’t Athens residents be allowed to have a few backyard chickens? In the current environment alternate food sources make perfect sense. While the food shortages may have eased, there’s no guarantee that there wont be another crisis which will result in another situation like what we’ve had to deal with recently. And chickens can be fed for almost nothing. They eat grass, seeds, bugs and also leftover food that would otherwise be thrown away. Plus, the eggs they produce are of better quality than what we find in the stores. Additionally, they make good outdoor pets and bring joy to those who have them. I believe that all of the area’s boroughs, villages and townships should allow residents the option of having a few backyard chickens. If you don’t want chickens then don’t have any.
Too many complaints
There are a lot of old people complaining about a lot of things in the Valley. Then everyone wonders why the younger generations want to leave. No one wants to stay in stagnant waters.
Trick-or-treating should be canceled
With cases rising sharply in the Valley and surrounding areas, I am surprised that most local municipalities have not canceled “Trick or Treating.” Asymptomatic little kids going house to house — while mask-less adults mingle on the sidewalk — feels like a mini “super spreader” event to me. I am fairly confident that childrens’ lives won’t be forever ruined because they miss one night of hoarding candy. Where are the responsible municipal officials and adults?
Looking for help
Here’s something to think about. How can two parents raise 10 kids, but yet when two parents need help, there’s no 10 kids around.
Question on COVID
I don’t understand why it’s violating anyone’s privacy to tell the general public where a COVID case has occurred in what area of the county, so that people can be more watchful. It’s ridiculous to just say ‘we’ve got two more deaths, we’ve got 40 more COVID cases’ but you don’t explain where they are so that we are aware of it. I don’t think that’s violating anybody’s privacy if you don’t mention names, but at least mention locations.
Editor’s Note: In our COVID updates we provide updated ZIP Code data in Bradford County as the Pennsylvania Department of Health has that information listed on its website. Check out today’s front page story on COVID for the updated case counts from the local ZIP Codes as well as other parts of the county.
Stop signs needed
Sayre Borough, we have a problem. It seems that NASCAR’s last lap is being run daily between the Catholic church and the Athens Borough line and back using South Elmer Avenue — but with a twist. By that I mean that the drivers either have a cup of drink, a cell phone or makeup application in one hand. Try using the crosswalks and you will be putting your life in your own hands. Solution: A four-way stop at Lincoln Street and South Elmer Avenue. You put one on Lincoln Street and South Wilbur Avenue to slow the traffic.
Question on leaf pickup
I would like to know why Athens Township cannot pick up our leaves. I’m 78 years old. I cannot get out there and rake them and bag them. Maybe I could rake them to the curb like they do in Waverly. Please, Athens Township. Help us get our leaves picked up.
How are COVID cases counted?
Are the COVID cases in the Bradford County hospitals, the Robert Packer Hospital for instance, counted as Bradford County COVID cases or are they counted against the patients’ hometown.
Editor’s Note: If a patient is from outside the county, but being treated at RPH, the case would be counted towards the patients’ home county.
