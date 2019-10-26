It’s not that I don’t understand what they’re trying to do. It’s more like I don’t understand why national advertising agencies feel compelled to always appeal to the lowest common denominator. I just watched an ad on TV for home delivery of pet food, and the opening shot of a young woman struggling with a monster bag of nondescript kibble is voiced-over by some shill: “Tired of lugging around…” huge bags of dog food? The advice, of course, is to make a simple call or go online and order Fido’s favorite morsels to be delivered to your front door.
Now…here’s my problem: does anybody really lug around fifty pounds of kibble, waiting for the right moment to hoist it up onto a shoulder and pour precisely the right amount into the ravenous beast’s dish? NO! No one does that. You carry it just once—into the house and into the dog food bag spot, wherever that is in your house, and there it sets until its empty. You scoop out the proper amount and dump that just past Fido’s eager jaws into his dish. Ten seconds later, it’s gone. Nobody should ever get tired of lugging around the dog food!
“What are you gonna do today, honey?”
“Well, I’ve gotta lug the dog food around all day, so I’m kinda limited. I think I’ll try to stay close to home. Tires me right out, it does.”
Ad agencies prey upon our most doltish impulses. Nothing makes me want to rush out and buy a Lincoln like the sight of Mathew McConaughey shooting pool in a tuxedo, and then strolling away looking all debonair. My first thought every time: Man, I wish I had a Lincoln! On the other hand, most of the women I know are thinking, Man, I wish I had a McConaughey!
Here’s another, a seasonal bit that just flashed across the TV in the living room (I wasn’t watching closely, so maybe I missed something profound): I saw a gang of little kids who may have been in costume—like I said, I wasn’t watching closely, but it was about kids and Halloween candy. No voice-over on this one, just graphics flashed before my candy-lusting eyes: “Save Money. Live Better. Wal Mart.”
Well thank you, Wal Mart! With that twenty-three cents I’ll save by purchasing your bag of candy rather than what’s available in some other store, I’ll finally have enough money to go rent a tuxedo and stop by a pool hall to see if I can fool the bar babes into thinking I’m Mathew McConaughey—at least until I stroll out and squeeze my portly old body into my little white Nissan Sentra.
This advertising madness didn’t start just recently. There is a long history of sordid appeals to what I call knuckle-dragger mentality…if they can connect with the Neanderthal intellect that’s buried deep inside all of us, then they’ve got our wallets. And they do it all the time!
Remember The Marlboro Man? The appeal wasn’t the cigarette…heck no. That thing caused cancer. But who cared, if you could look rugged and blow smoke rings out on the open range? Or another cigarette brand’s tag line, “It makes good sense, if you smoke Kents.” No it doesn’t—the Surgeon General warned you against it.
There is a second school of thought that involves shaming us into spending ourselves into oblivion. One of the most blatant, elitist pitches ever made was one that I encountered repeatedly in the ‘80’s when I lived outside the Nation’s Capital. There is no other city in America where class distinction is—and has long been—such a terrible reality. There was at the time a department store that appealed to the affluent upper crust (or so it certainly seemed on the paltry wages I was earning.) Their spokesperson was an impeccably attired middle aged woman named Mrs. Bradley whose name was emblazoned on the entryway to every one of her stores; and who spoke condescendingly thus: “For those of you who don’t believe five hundred dollars is too much to spend on your child’s future…”
And I sat there, glancing at my infant son, and thinking, ”Boy, did you ever get born into the wrong household!” Poor little guy, barely old enough to sit up and already he’s disadvantaged! And Mrs. Bradley wasn’t even real! She was some nameless, out of work actress who only took the job so she’d have something nice to wear for as long as it took to shoot the commercial! Witch! I was ecstatic when her stupid stores went belly-up.
On an entirely unrelated, but no less irritating, topic: what has happened to our native tongue? Why must everything be cutely abbreviated? I blame ESPN whose original appeal was sports as entertainment, a fact that apparently required inventing clever nicknames for sports stars. That practice quickly spread to film and music industries…remember Benifer? And of course JLo. Inevitably, this playful silliness spread to the rest of America’s version of the English language. Here’s an example that I encountered just this past weekend: a couple of family members went shopping for a gown for HoCo. HoCo?? Homecoming! Does the winner of the title become “HoCo Quee”? Will she wear a “HoCoCro”?
A couple of years ago, my beloved Detroit Tigers included in their batting order both VMart and JMart. I’m just glad they didn’t have a Walter Martinez on the roster…you know he’d have been WalMart. I preferred the lineup that included Eddie “Turkeyneck” Brinkman and Walt “No Neck” Williams forty-some years ago. At least they were real nicknames. I love wordplay and having fun with the language but ESPN has ruined us forever. Doesn’t mean I wouldn’t buy tix to the SuBo if they were offered, or the WorSer, where the “Stro’s” are already facing the “Nat’s”.
