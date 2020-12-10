Merger question
Why are Athens Township and Athens Borough considering merging (police departments)? If so, why wouldn’t they use the Athens Borough station house as the headquarters, considering it is literally 30 seconds from the township?
A message for Trump
The loser president at the current time doesn’t care that millions of people are dying. Doesn’t he realize that a large portion of those are Republicans who followed his example by not wearing a mask? He’s an idiot.
Seeking a little understanding
As Democrats, we heard regularly since 2016 that we needed to reach out to Trump supporters and try to understand their position after Donald Trump won. Now that Joe Biden has won, and the Republicans have badly lost the popular vote again, shouldn’t Trump supporters be the ones reaching out to try to understand the Democrats?
Welcome addition
I want to thank you for adding the relish edition to Saturday’s paper. It’s been a while since it’s been in and it’s a welcome sight to have it back. I always enjoyed it and I was happy to see it again. Thank you.
Yes. Yes you did.
Did we read this right in Saturday’s paper (12-5) that 3.6-billion dollars from military construction projects went for a border wall? Also, I see another article here that says in 2019, Trump took nearly six billion dollars from military funds. Is this correct? Am I reading false news? Oh, just a moment. I hear yelling outside. Somebody’s on the street hollering “Lock him up.”
Wise words
How many people read the 1940 dedication of Waverly High School? It was very interesting what Dr. Harry Rockwell had to say. “There can be no democracy without equality of opportunity and such equality cannot be attained without education. We are today a democracy on defense as the dictatorships press their views upon us,” Dr. Rockwell said. “But dictatorships cannot be permanent because they ignore the innate love of freedom which dwells in every man.”
Self reflection
This is to the guy who made the comment with the 80,000 votes, maybe you should look into the mirror and say “I just bit the hand that fed me.”
A fitting reward?
Jack Walters served 49 years as Athens Township Supervisor. This is a job that typically goes unrewarded. It would be nice if the community put something together to honor Jack. How about changing Tozer’s landing to Walter’s landing?
Not a Biden fan
If I’m a coward, a cheat, liar and a thief and stay in my basement, maybe I could become president?
