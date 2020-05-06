Over the past two decades, the Valley area has been lucky enough to be represented on the Bradford County Board of Commissioners by one of their own.
From Nancy Schrader to Mark Smith and most recently Ed Bustin, the Valley has had someone who calls this place home with a seat at the table in the Bradford County Courthouse.
With the tragic and unexpected passing of Ed Bustin, there is now an opening on the Board of Commissioners and someone will be appointed to fill that post in the near future.
I believe that the person selected should be a Valley resident.
Commissioners Doug McLinko and Daryl Miller are fine public servants and have proven to be strong leaders for this entire county. But they are from Wysox and Terry Township, respectively. The southern part of this county is clearly well represented on the board.
The Valley, which makes up a large amount of the county’s population, deserves to have someone in the courthouse who lives in this community, knows what their neighbors are dealing with on a daily basis and can be their voice on the board.
Like Nancy Schrader and Mark Smith before him, Ed Bustin was a champion for this community and was a great leader for the entire county.
Ed’s passing hit the whole county hard, but here in the Valley, he was not only our county commissioner — he was our neighbor, our friend.
His shoes will not be easy to fill, but I have to believe there is someone here in the Valley who is willing to step up and try to get that job done.
The rules of the county state that the person appointed to this post must be a Democrat since both Miller and McLinko are Republicans.
I’ve written in a previous column that I believe local elections should be nonpartisan, and that includes the county commissioners. However, the rules are the rules, and a Democrat will be selected to join Miller and McLinko on the board.
While there are certainly more Republicans in this area than Democrats, I know there are some hardworking, qualified and talented individuals in this community who could step up and get the job done for us.
So I am calling on Democrats who live in the Valley to step up and throw your hat in the ring.
This community needs someone down in Towanda to be our eyes, ears and, most importantly, voice on the Bradford County Board of Commissioners.
