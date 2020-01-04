Editor,
We had the magnificent seven, the three amigos and now we have the sordids. Who are the sordids? Let’s start with the most serious threat to our democracy. Trump, Barr, McConnell, most of the Republicans in the House and Senate and those who won’t look at facts and evidence to make a decision on whether Trump should be impeached. Speaking of being impeached, Barr should be added to that list.
So that you understand why I use SORDID, here are some definitions a person’s actions as sordid if they are so immoral or unethical that they seem dirty. Think of the worst parts of a bad soap opera, involving ignoble actions and motives, arousing moral distaste and contempt.
We can start with Barr and his failure to carry out his duties as Attorney General and acting as Trump’s private attorney. He is, in my opinion, a disgrace to the legal profession. He lies and has violated his oath of office.
Trump has continued to lie, attacked a 16-year-old activist, insulted anyone who says anything bad about him and is doing anything and everything he can to deflect attention to one of the major problems we face and that is the 22.22 trillion. This is such a serious problem that Republicans want to sweep it under the table. If it continues it could cause an economic collapse.
Something that needs to be considered is what if Trump is impeached and removed from office. Who is going to get him out of the White House? Since he claims that the process is a witch hunt he will say he doesn’t have to obey it. Further, what agency will be tasked with the removal. You can be assured Barr will do everything he can to prevent it. What if Trump loses in 2020 and claims election fraud. Who will remove him?
If you don’t think sordid fits these persons and many more, look at the statements by McConnell and other that they have made up their minds. The Constitution says there will be a trial. Trial is defined as a test of the performance, qualities, or suitability of someone or something, formal examination of evidence before a judge, and typically before a jury, in order to decide guilt in a case of criminal or civil proceedings.
The impeachment process in the Senate is a civil proceeding before a judge and a jury. The jury selection process start with the statement that you must have an open-mind and no preconceived opinions on the guilt or innocence of the person in the case you will judge.
The Senators have to take an oath before the the hearing begins. It states, “I solemnly swear (or affirm, as the case may be) that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of (the person being impeached), now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: So help me God.”
Graham and McConnell have already violated that oath. How can they sit in judgement? They can because they fit the definition of sordid.
It is time to realize that in addition to the above listed sordids, those who continue to support the lies and abuses of power by Trump, meaning those who would vote for him again are just as guilty of failing to realize that we are facing a crises in government. This includes people like Congressman Reed who won’t speak out about the President’s conduct. The example we are setting for our young people is so dangerous that the aftermath of this administration may cause its collapse.
The best evidence of the abuse of power and violation of the law is Trump trying to reveal the identity of the whistleblower. The Whistleblower Act makes it illegal to retaliate or take any adverse action against a whistleblower. Trump’s Twitter attacks and attempts to reveal the whistleblower are further proof that Trump knows no boundaries within the law.
The deterioration of every government begins with the decay of the principles on which it was founded. — Charles-Louis De Secondat
Jack Schamel
Chemung
