Editor,
In a surprising and historic move the Supreme Court will allow live audio of oral arguments from May 4 through May 13. The audio will be available on Fox News, the Associated Press and C-Span.
Among the cases will be Trump’s attempt to shield his tax returns and financial records, which will be heard on May 12.
The subject of Trump’s tax returns first came up when when he was running for president and became the first candidate to refuse to make his tax returns public. He said at that time the reason was that his returns were under audit. The IRS did not comment as to whether or not this was accurate
On April 3, 2019, Richard Neal, Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, sent a written request to IRS Commissioner, Charles Rettig, requesting six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns.
Chairman Neal cited Section 6103(f) of the Internal Revenue Code and requested that the information be provided by April 10, 2019. When the IRS failed to meet the April 10 deadline, Chairman Neal extended the deadline to April 23, 2019.
Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin on April 23 informed Neal that the IRS will not hand over Trump’s tax returns. Mnuchin wrote that after consulting with the Justice Department that he had determined that Neal’s request “lacked a legitimate legislative purpose.” In response, Neal issued subpoenas to Rettig and Mnuchin to provide Trump’s tax returns by May 17, 2019.
Needless to say, in its usual fashion the Administration did not respond to the subpoenas relying on its delay, delay strategy.
On April 10, 2020, Richard K. Delmar, Deputy Inspector General of the Department of Treasury, in a letter to House Democrats said that Mnuchin “properly” processed the demands for Trump’s returns and followed the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel. Lawyers for the legal counsel’s office in a June 2019 opinion wrote that House Democrats’ demands for Trump’s return should be denied because they did not serve a legitimate “legislative purpose.”
Contrary to the above let me offer the following;
Sections 6103(f)(1) and (f2) require the disclosure of returns and return information to the tax writing committees of Congress, which consist of House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means, the Senate Committee on Finance and Joint Committee on Taxation.
The statutes provide that the Secretary shall furnish returns and return information upon a specific written request from the Chair of the respective committees or the JCT Chie of Staff.
Unlike some other provisions of Section6103, the language in subsections 6103(f)(1) and (2) is mandatory. The statue does not allow the Secretary to exercise discretion provided the statutory conditions are met. The only conditions are that the request be specific in nature, originate with the Chairs or the JCT Chief of Staff and be received by the committee in closed executive session if the taxpayer information would identify directly or indirectly a particular taxpayer.
I look forward to hearing the oral arguments. I understand that they will be presented on Tuesday, May 12 but you should check for yourself.
David A. Fortune
Athens
