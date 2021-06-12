I watched an interesting video earlier this week, in which the youthful looking owner of a small buffalo herd was trying to figure out how to get a massive bull bison to cooperate with being weighed. “Big Joe”--the bison in question was as tall at the shoulder as the rancher, and probably about ten times his weight. Big Joe’s head alone was nearly the same size as the guy tasked with the job, and Joe was not at all inclined to take part in the weigh in.
All the rancher wanted to do was determine how much of a particular medicine to give Joe based on his weight. As it was, he gave up and just fed a couple of handfuls of gigantic buffalo treats containing the medication to the massive old critter until he thought it might be close to right. Not very scientific, but it turned out to be okay...Joe eventually was properly weighed, and tipped the scales at a svelte 1,896 pounds.
When you think about it, we all spend our lives weighing the buffalo...struggling with issues and decisions that threaten to grind us into the dust.
As a kid, some of my own weightiest moments came with deciding whether to spend my allowance on comic books, baseball cards or ice cream cones. They all cost a nickel back in the mid ‘50’s, so there was usually enough to garner some of each and have a bit of change left over from the weekly 50-cent stipend my bed-making and paper trash burning earned me. Then of course there were sub-buffalo-weighing decisions to make---Bugs Bunny or Donald Duck Comics; vanilla or chocolate ice cream cones (sometimes strawberry broke through.)
At George’s Restaurant on Main Street, kids quite often got a free pass from George himself to read a new Adventures of Donald Duck or the latest Classic Comics right there in a booth over an ice cream...and then put it back in the rack!
The teen years were like a stampede of buffaloes, none of which wanted to be weighed, but oh my sweet lord, they were some heavy bovines! What sports will I suck at the least? And girls! For crying out loud, they were turning into women! There were some mighty struggles that I was utterly unprepared for...if you’ve ever read the Beetle Bailey comic strip, picture Beetle after Sarge has beaten him to a pulp and left him in a broken heap. That was me trying to weigh the buffalo as a teenager.
And yet...like Beetle Bailey, there was always another day.
The military world stepped up and tossed a few unwieldy old bull bisons my way...talking to the pilot of a Canadian Air Force aircraft as he declared “Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!” was a two thousand pound rogue bison running amok in a china shop...but the Great Aerospace Team had prepared me for just such a monster. Grabbing that particular bull by the horns and getting him weighed (read that as getting him safely on the ground) got me a plaque that declared me the Squadron Airman of the Month. I promptly went out and celebrated with my brother, who had recently moved to a town not far from my base, waking up in his house the next morning and realizing I was AWOL because I had been scheduled to work the overnight shift and forgot about it. They let me keep my plaque, tarnished though it was.
Weighing the buffalo in college was largely a piece of cake, because how tough is it really, to chase a liberal arts degree in broadcast journalism...no in-depth science courses to make me actually think, only one “math” course, and it included no x’s or y’s. Or if it did, I never noticed, and as I mentioned last week, the guy gave me a C even though I never had any idea what was going on in that room. I think he just wanted to get me outta there and never have to see me again. All the buffaloes in college were like cuddly little puppies. Life was good.
And then, at long last, adulthood in the unprotected world welcomed me to the ranch of life. A ranch filled from horizon to horizon with buffaloes waiting to be weighed. Rent...bills...taxes...mortgage...bills...more taxes...credit cards...financial stupidity...bills upon bills...more taxes…
And nothing can prepare you for parenthood. No matter how much you think you’re in control, it’s an illusion. Oddly enough, it’s an illusion that you embrace happily.
Approaching your own personal winter, it’s easy to look back at all the buffaloes you’ve weighed in spite of their best efforts to thwart you. The trick to it, if you’ve learned anything from life, is to weigh one buffalo at a time, and send him off to graze quietly while the next one steps forward.
May your herd be always light of weight and of a cooperative disposition.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
