Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. High 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.