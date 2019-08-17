Editor,
I look out the window and see nothing but blue sky, yet I read the newspapers and see on TV that the sky is still falling. With unemployment rates still near record lows, everybody working that wants to in this country, and with higher take home pay, with less regulations stifling businesses, with oil and gas production higher than ever we have a lot to be thankful for.
If you hear most Democrat candidates — not all — preaching gloom and doom and they can’t wait to be the new President in 2020. Most of the candidates trying to get farther left than the others with ridiculous proposals.
Some examples: Free health care for illegal immigrants, medicare for all, free college, $15 per hour minimum wage (good luck senior citizens on a fixed income), eliminate the recent tax cut, increase taxes, continue to abort nearly a million babies a year (especially minority babies). I don’t hear anything about reducing the over $22 trillion national debt from either party.
About the only thing all Democrats agree on is to call the President every name in the book and hope a few of them stick (not much of a platform). Even Barack Obama ask that they not form a circular firing squad as it seems is happening.
It is to bad that the news media, with a favorability about as low as Congress can’t just report the news and not make the news about themselves.
May God still bless the USA.
Ray Rinebold
Chemung
