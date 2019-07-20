When I was a Cub Scout, all of eight years old, my sixteen year old brother bought himself a telescope. I don’t know how many paychecks from his after-school job at the Laceyville A&P he saved up for the purchase, but I remember his excitement when it arrived in the mail, ready for assembly, from Hayden Planetarium in New York City.
It wasn’t too long before he had our parents and such siblings as wanted to look into it, in the side yard on a summer’s evening. It was a reflector, not a refractor (terms that meant nothing to me), so the viewing was done from the top of the tube, not the bottom. Too high off the ground for me to see, so he would wrap his arms around my waist and hoist me up to the lens like a sixty pound bag of rice (“You can look, but do NOT touch anything!”)
My first view of the moon’s mountains and craters had me hooked for life…the moon and I, both suspended in space by the strength of a force we couldn’t overcome…in my case, my brother’s brawny arms for very short periods of time. I wanted to go there…go to the moon. A few years later, NASA introduced our first seven astronauts to the nation and the world. I wasn’t one of them.
I skipped school in February, 1962, to watch John Glenn become the first American to orbit the Earth. From that day, I decided I would aim for the chance to be my generation’s Walter Cronkite, broadcasting the first manned mission to the moon. I was twenty-two years old when that event finally happened, stationed at a tiny Air Force Station outside the ancient city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. We had no TV’s out there in the wilds of the Tigris River Valley, so I neither saw it nor did a live broadcast. I lay on my bunk in a metal Quonset hut that had a crawl space occupied by random five-foot-long snakes, at about 4:00 in the morning of July 21st, local time.
I hope you’ll indulge me as I take ElderSpew in a different direction today. Something has been lost in this country, and it began slipping away even as The Eagle landed at Tranquility Base.
That day, fifty years ago, was one of the days in history when the whole planet held its collective breath, praying or wishing or hoping that this incredible event would work out okay. People in every nation that was aware of it stopped what they were doing and watched or listened as Neil Armstrong took “…one giant leap for mankind.” Here in America, it meant we had won the Space Race with the Soviet Union…national pride was at an all time high. We had set a goal, and rallied from behind to be the ones to plant a flag “…in the name of peace for all mankind.”
That “one giant leap” implied a promise that we would continue to devote ourselves to a common goal of exploration, but just three years later, the Apollo program was scrapped as funding for space programs dwindled. In a half century, we have not once sent a manned mission even so much as a thousand miles into space. The giant leap became a baby step, and
then we hobbled the baby. There have been two generations that have been born and raised to adulthood without having any real notion of a national pride in achievement. We don’t even launch our own astronauts anymore.
There we were: poised to embark upon the greatest ocean of all, the ocean of the cosmos. And we got cold feet. We bunkered down. We lost our sense of adventure. And for what? To save the money and use it for something better…I defy you to produce any list of accomplishments in any field in the last fifty years that, number one, used the money that was saved by killing our sense of dreaming big; and number two, made life across the country better for everyone who lives here. Nearly every technological advancement in your day to day life has its roots in the scientific research necessitated by the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo manned flight programs.
Irony of ironies…we “won” the Space Race and fifty years later, our astronauts are sent into space from Russian launch pads. Administration after administration for decades has curried votes by promising the downtrodden a better life. Not once have they set a national goal that would stir action, pride and singleness of purpose. Not once have they welcomed the masses into a venture that would truly benefit everyone.
Where are the visionaries? Where are the adventurers? Where are the leaders that are genuinely interested in something other than getting elected or re-elected?
The 1960’s were an era of heroes. Not just the ones out front…the ones who labored in anonymity (watch the movie ”Hidden Figures” for a great example). How do we recapture the spirit of unity, the “we’re in this together” that everyone feels like she or he can back and feel proud in doing it?
That is a question I don’t pretend to know the answer to. But it saddens me deeply to watch as this country sits quietly by, rather than taking the lead in the fields of endeavor that have real meaning in the betterment of our collective lives. If we hadn’t been meant to ask the big questions and pursue the big answers, then what is curiosity for? My hope is that someone will figure that out before another fifty years goes by.
