Coward, cheat, liar, thief
If I’m a coward, cheat, a liar and a thief and go to my bunker, I AM the president.
Taking issue with McLinko’s article
I’m calling in reference to Commissioner McLinko’s article (in another newspaper) on voting fraud. My question to Commissioner McLinko is does he think voting fraud existed in the Bradford County elections? I would like to hear his answer and hear how he feels about it.
Keller’s signature controversy
I wonder if people in our area knew that our U.S. Congressman Fred Keller signed his name with the 106 Republicans who were trying to throw out our votes in Pennsylvania so that President Trump can have a second term. Our own representative is trying to throw out our votes. He needs to resign.
Vote of no confidence
I can’t believe that our illustrious Governor Wolf has once again decided to close this commonwealth down, and the poor business owners and employees who will be out of jobs because of him; it’s just so disgusting. If there was a petition to impeach him, I’d be the first one to sign it. It’s just disgusting to have a governor who seems to care so little about the people, the way they’re living and the money they used to make but no longer make due to his actions. It’s time to get rid of him. He is causing terrible hardship in this state.
A thank you
Thank you to the Athens Rotary volunteers and Athens United Methodist Church volunteers for the very convenient system they have. Athens Rotary provided a very tasty drive-through meal. This was a first-time experience for us. Athens Rotary accepted donations. God bless all of the volunteers.
Maskless Riverwalk
The Riverwalk is very nice. It’s too bad people do not feel that it’s necessary to wear a mask.
On Salsman and masks
Well. Mr. Salsman, I guess you can’t enforce Governor Wolf’s proclamation to force restaurants, bars and movie theaters to close down their indoor seating, but I’m sure glad to take a walk around town this afternoon and notice that many are complying nonetheless. This is the only way we’re going to get rid of the coronavirus, you know, is if people wear masks, wash their hands and social distance. I sure hope Governor Wolf will force people in restaurants while dining to wear masks when they finally open their dining rooms. It’s a shame that bars and restaurants with dine-in service is the only place exempt from that.
Don’t take away our recycling
This is concerning the recycling pick-up in Waverly by Tioga County. This is scheduled to end on 12-31 of this year. The village mayor and trustees dropped the ball on this great program. They should have had the county do a more thorough study and asked for an extension and possibly renegotiate the contract. Come January 1, you can look for paper, cans, metals and other objects to be all over the streets and highways. Voice your concern at once to Tioga County Legislator Dennis Mullen in Waverly.
Defund the police
and Black Lives Matter
These are the defund the police and Black Lives Matter demographic facts. In New York City, 67 percent of the police oifficers are minorities, 51 percent of those are Black or Hispanic and 33 percent are white. Baltimore, 57 pervent minorities. Of those, 46 percent are Black or Hispanic with 43 percent white. Chicago, 52 percent minorities. Of this 29 percent were Black and 30 percent Hispanic officers. LAPD, 55 percent minorities, 29 percent white and 45 percent of the minorities were Black or Hispanic. I’m not sure what they think they’re going to gain, but these are the real facts.
Two rebuttals
1. ‘A message to Trump, the loser president doesn’t care that millions of people are dying.’ How about some real facts. To date 298,000 have passed away, which is an extraordinary number. Of the 331,000,000 population of the United States, that’s not even 1/10 of one percent. The Spanish flu killed 675,000 people when the United States only had a population of 103,000,000, which was about 6.5/10ths of a percent — it still isn’t one percent.
2. On the ‘Yes, yes you did’: Money was moved from the defense budget to secure our borders. I hear somebody yelling outside, too. They said ‘thank you. This was 100 percent legal for the president to do and the last I knew, securing our borders was a defense mechanism that didn’t require the use of weapons if you did it with fencing.
Hunters, listen up
I’m hoping you’ll let me address my fellow hunters in Pennsylvania for a moment. Many older hunters hunt with a rifle only. That is a huge disadvantage now because archery hunters can hunt bucks for six weeks before rifle hunters can hunt bucks for one day. When we finally start, the bucks that remain are very wary and hiding in the thickest cover. Younger hunters climb high in a tree stand to count antler points, but most senior citizens are reluctant to risk broken bones or heart attacks. We hunt at ground level and pass up many deer because we can’t be sure if they’re legal bucks. If you think grandma and grandpa deserve better treatment in their later years, please contact the Game Commission.
A rebuttal to last week
To answer last week’s ‘Not a Biden fan,’ Change those words around to ‘not a Trump fan.’ A coward, a cheat, a liar, a thief; and change basement to bunker.
Self reflection rebuttal
He fed me. How about long lines and millions with no food and people dying? Oh, those foods went to the Republicans, (and) went to his Hanukkah and other parties. The Trumpster provides. You need to watch CNN news.
You’re welcome
Thank you for Thursday’s ‘Fabulous Tales of Owego.’ So nice, whatever your age might be, to read something besides COVID and politics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.