Upset with profane flag
It is absolutely wrong that a home displays a profane presidential flag and especially when the home is near a public recreation area. This sets a bad example for children and young adults to see. I hope the owners will reconsider and take it down.
Please get vaccinated
Over the past few weeks, life in the Valley feels like it is returning to “normal.” Let’s not stop the positive momentum. If you haven’t done so, please get vaccinated as soon as possible for the physical and emotional benefit of your family, friends and community.
No fan of NRA
As a one-time very serious hunter of large and small game as well as an owner of many firearms, I’m proud to say that I have never supported the NRA. They are a fearmongering group that tries to scare all hunters and gun owners that the government is out to ban or confiscate their guns. The “drum beat” is the second amendment. The amendment was enacted Dec. 15, 1791. That is close to 230 years ago. The only guns in 1791 were inaccurate flint lock pistols and muskets. A proficient gun owner could get off — at most — 3-4 shots in approximately two minutes. The writers of the second amendment had no comprehension of automatic or semiautomatic weapons. Let’s get real on gun legislation.
Thinking hoops
Is Sayre High School going to have a girls’ basketball team this year?
Get over it
Can’t we find anything to put in Soundoff except for Donald Trump? He is no longer the Trump-haters’ president but he’s left an image on them. He seems to live rent-free in their heads because every week they’re calling in the Soundoff bashing Trump. Don’t you think it’s time to go on. Just leave it alone.
Request for
Sayre Theatre
I was told that Downton Abbey was having another movie coming out in December and I’m hoping that the Sayre Theatre will be having it again like it did before this COVID started. I’m anxious to see it and I’m sure others are too.
Food truck wish
I wish, wish, wish they would have one of their baked food giveaways in a parking lot like when the Southern Tier Mobile Food Truck comes down from up the line. It is greatly, greatly greatly needed and appreciated.
Honoring Carver
I would like to see the Scholarship Challenge Cup name changed from Kwasnoski Cup to the Kwasnoski-Carver Cup.
Not a fan of
Waverly Glen project
I’d like to know why they’re spending almost three-quarters of a million dollars on the Waverly Glen, dumping all that money in, moving rocks around and all that jazz — and, yeah, some of it looks nice and everything. But why don’t they spend that money on something more useful for the community like fixing the roads and things like that — maybe even reducing the property taxes. There’s an idea.
Fireworks request
Would it be possible for the Valley fireworks task force to extend their request of no fireworks to include Sayre, Athens and Litchfield? The same people every year are setting off these loud fireworks. It might sound great to them, but is very upsetting to people and animals.
Route 199 question
What’s going on with the 199 project? Why did they stop? They got from the state line to Lehigh Ave. and now their equipment is just sitting in the parking lot of the old Dandy. Are they coming back this year?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.