Importance of buying local
As we close out the year 2019, we want to thank everyone who has in someway supported our Valley area — from purchasing goods to helping a neighbor. Each day, Chuck Carver, owner of WATS/WAVR, asks people to buy local and I think this message came across. As we start the new year, 2020, we should consider visiting our new restaurants that have been established in the last several months as well as the established ones that have been here for many years. We have many new choices to stay local in our great Valley. Everyone have a safe and happy, healthy new year.
Happy to see Republican call for accountability
Hallelujah, a Republican finally admits the obvious — the emperor is not wearing any clothes. Kudos to you and the conviction of your recent (Letter to the Editor, published Dec. 27 “Trump should be held accountable”). I just pray that you are not speaking only for yourself.
Where is grant money for Waverly?
With all the grant money Tioga County, New York gets, how come none of it seems to find its way to Waverly?
Disappointed in lack of VCT radio coverage
I was disappointed that the Valley Christmas Tournament championship games were not on the radio.
Question about Waverly parking changes
To Waverly Village officials, there are eight apartment houses on the west side of Fulton Street from Chemung Street to Clinton Avenue. There is only one on the east side of Fulton Street where the three fire hydrants are located. Why then is the parking not going to be on the west side of the street?
Fireworks should be stopped
Fireworks are a waste of millions of dollars worldwide, possibly billions. They dilute the air, cause injuries, start fires and serve no tangible purpose. On Jan. 1, 2020, Australia stupidly wasted all that money on fireworks while a huge portion of their continent was on fire, killing people, wildlife, destroying 1,000-plus homes. How dumb.
Trump distracting from impeachment?
Trump has been sulking and raging for weeks about his impeachment proceedings, tweeting maniacally on some days more than 100 times. Don’t you think it’s extremely suspicious that now he has abruptly been trafficking in the merchandise of an all-out war against Iran just as the moment that his throne is on the brink of toppling?
Waverly should hire parking officer
Perhaps Waverly should get a parking officer like Elmira has to get these cars off the streets that are parking longer than seven days.
Enforce parking rules on Lockhart Street
The no parking needs to be enforced on Lockhart Street by Elmer Ave. on Sundays. Traffic still needs to get through. No parking is there for a reason every day.
To contact Soundoff, you can call 570-888-4562 and leave your statement on the voicemail or email soundoff@morning-times.com.
