The COVID-19 pandemic has Pennsylvania’s public school districts facing declining local revenue collection that may total up to $1 billion for 2020-21 school year, and Pennsylvania cyber charter schools are entitled to over $70 million in federal education stimulus funds this fiscal year to help them weather the financial crisis and won’t experience any revenue cuts.
Pennsylvania’s flawed charter school funding formula is resulting in overpayments to charter schools when school districts are facing huge financial issues. This is a major concern that is a waste of taxpayer money‘ and should not be allowed to continue.
School district payments in the commonwealth to these charter schools are up 229% over 11 years, surpassing $2.0 billion. In the 2018-19 school year, the school districts in Bradford and Sullivan Counties spent close to $4 million dollars to these institutions (an average of close to or over a half million dollars per district).
My college’s economics professor had told our class if you don’t remember anything from this course, do remember there is no such thing as a free lunch.
On behalf of local public schools, I encourage our residents to find out the dollar amounts that are being added to your school’s budget so students can attend charter schools. Free education is how charter schools can advertise, but it is your school’s tax dollars that pays for this entitlement.
District charter tuition rates are calculated based on a school district’s expenses for the previous school year. This means that the widespread changes to education due to the COVID-19 pandemic have not yet impacted the tuition rates that a school district must pay charters, even though school districts are losing significant revenue to keep up with charter payments. Act 13 of 2020 required public school districts to continue paying charter schools the same amount that would have been due to the charter schools had public schools not been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pennsylvania’s public school districts have worked extra hard to bring the 2019-20 school year to completion, plus made sure students had a breakfast and lunch during these times. Now, we are looking to the weeks and months ahead, and are told to “prepare for the best, but plan for the worst” in order to keep schools safe and healthy for a fall reopening. There will be new requirements plus new local challenges and additional costs.
School districts need support from the General Assembly to navigate these new and future situations with the health and safety of their students in mind.
Meaningful charter reform can help save school districts hundreds of millions of dollars by policy change not requiring additional state appropriations. Contact local senators and representatives on the charter school funding model and how it is affecting communities and public schools fiscally.
Ron Cole is the vice president of the Sayre Area School District Board of Education. He is also the Pennsylvania School Board Association Section Advisor - Region 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.