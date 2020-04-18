I think we’ll start ElderSpew with the “other musings” this time. It occurs to me that my own experience with having been grounded as a child was really minimal..but I always got a pretty smug, very silent, laugh when my older siblings managed to get themselves banished to their rooms with no hope of seeing the great outdoors for two weeks. More on that shortly.
For now, though, a trip in the Way Back Machine, triggered by the impending arrival of my 55th high school class reunion. That in itself is apparently in shaky hands, and I can say that without reservation because I’m one of the three 70-something old gents in charge of putting it together. We managed to screw it up right out of the box when the two of us who live locally divided the class in half alphabetically and then both sent invitation letters to the same half. The names Ace through one Harris got nothing while the other Harris through Wodzinski got two invitations. Obviously our beloved classmates have entrusted number 55 to the wrong bunch. Our third committee member lives in North Carolina, and he’s one of those who got two letters. He was smart enough to send only one check.
That little faux pas was quickly corrected, by the way, but it seems to illustrate a trait that defines my life all too well. I’ve come to refer to it as precise clumsiness or thoughtful stupidity. And now we come to the Way Back Machine...where a hapless little towhead is seen carrying carefully stacked snack dishes down the stairs from his bedroom, spotting a rubber T-Rex on a step and cleverly stepping over it to avoid disaster--and missing the next step entirely, tossing dishes and himself into a headlong plunge to the bottom of the stairs. The little guy fared better than the dishes, but then cereal bowls and chocolate milk-stained drinking glasses were replaceable.
The same little dolt is the one who chose to dive into the neighbor’s flower bush in a game of hide and seek, only to discover that huge rose bushes are armed to the teeth with weapons of mass destruction.
This tendency to do exactly the wrong thing with the best of intentions also led me as an adult to spot a triangular scrap of white paper on the floor and to bend over to pinch the point and the base together to pick it up, only to drive the pointy end of what was in reality a broken corelle wear plate shard right to the bone of the middle finger of my right hand.
How could I ever have expected to mail 54 invitations to the right people?
Of all of the terrible things a little miscreant can hear from a parent, “You’re grounded!” is at once the most devastating, and the least threatening proclamation they could possibly hit us with. I suppose the use of the pronoun “us” implies that both you and I had that sentence imposed upon us at one time or another.
I was easily...easily...the best behaved of the Davis kids back in the days of yore, when the three Big Kids were busily cutting their first swaths of broken rules through the regulations of proper behavior. Even my sister, the other Little Kid, had entered an era of rebellion that got her thrown into “go to your room” jail. The threat of being grounded held me in perpetual terror for years. The only things I knew that were grounded were hamburger and black pepper...I didn’t want to end up looking like either of those. Turns out, I had a really bad misunderstanding of the difference between a grounded child and ground beef or ground black pepper.
That, as it came to pass, didn’t really matter. Parents don’t really want their kids grounded and hanging around the house, being pains in the butt as they are naturally inclined to be. Parents want peace and quiet and they’re more than willing to grant reprieves, or even stays of execution if need be. If your parents were like mine, your get out of jail free card cropped up within two days just to get you out from under foot, not to mention making you quit your bellyaching about how unfair it all was. There was always a stern-faced admonishment: ”Next time we won’t be so generous.”
Until the next time came…
And, as parents ourselves, we learned nothing. We made the same empty threats as our kids pushed the envelope and then danced away laughing within twenty-four hours. We fancied ourselves as proper disciplinarians, but the little beasts we raised made a mockery of our efforts, practically praying for that “next time,” when “we won’t be so generous.”
Turns out, that next time is here and we’ve all been grounded for over a month, with more time still to serve. A word to the wise...don’t dance away laughing this time. Don’t look for a shortcut...live, literally, live... with the sentence. This is not the time to bellyache and break the rules because you don’t think they apply to you. Peoples’ lives are at stake, including your own. Being grounded this time is not the punishment. Not by a long shot.
