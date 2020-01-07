Editor,
Congratulations, if you are reading this, the good Lord has blessed you and given you another year, and depending on where you get your news, we are doing very well, or the sky is falling.
I think I’d go with the doing pretty well despite the government dysfunction and all the fog and static coming from Washington, D.C. and the left-wing media. I’m blessed to have been born in a country that everyone wants to live in and will do anything legally or illegally to get into. The peace and prosperity we enjoy, doesn’t seem to come often enough.
We are all blessed to have the lowest unemployment rates in the last 50 years and seven million people finding jobs in the last three years. Anyone that wants to work can find employment. If you have an IRA or 401K, you’ve had a monster year with the stock market going wild.
Hopefully this won’t end like the Clinton tech bubble in the late 1990s or the Bush housing bubble in early 2000s. With inflation so low it hurts seniors that rely on CDs for part of their income, as interest rates are nearly nothing. It is good to have inflation low, but with social security tied to that there wasn’t much of an increase for 2020.
Gasoline has been stable the last few years with the USA now energy independent, and now exporting natural gas. Another winner is the new USMCA (US, Mexico, Canada) trade deal replacing NAFTA. We are hopeful for some tariff relief from China and others.
We are blessed that we have been able to get rid of a number of obsolete regulations and have either modified or eliminated a number of regulations that were not in the countries best interest.
It is a blessing that no new wars have started, though it is still a problem getting out of the ones we already have going on. The ISIS caliphate in Syria and Iraq is eliminated, with their main leaders eliminated, though terrorism is still going on throughout the world.
A blessing we didn’t get was the hope that our congressional representatives of both parties would sit down together for a cup of coffee without breaking each others cups. Also, there is no plan to do anything about the US deficit of over 22 trillion dollars and rising.
Another blessing we didn’t get was control of the opioid crisis with more people dieing in one year than in all the years of the Vietnam war. Remember Congress is very busy doing nothing. I don’t see the lowering of prescription drug prices or the infrastructure repair program promised. A lot of people ran for office to improve the health care system, but nothing has been done.
We are very blessed to live in the Twin Tiers, on an interstate highway, with a number of factories, warehouses, hospitals, nursing homes, schools, colleges, private contractors, auto dealers and restaurants that employ thousands of people.
We are blessed to have some of the finest scenery in the country with our lakes, parks and golf courses. The beauty of the colorful leaves in the fall is second to none. Our churches are busy the year around with programs and services for all ages, and all are welcome to attend. If you like music, the Valley Chorus is a blessing for the Twin Tiers, and is in the process of celebrating their 65th year with special concerts this year. The local bands in the Twin Tier parks during the summer is also a hit. The excellent high school sports teams in the area are a blessing and it is great to support them.
We still have a lot be be negative about, but let’s count our blessings now and then and try to be civil with each other. God Bless America and let’s continue to pray for our leaders, whether we like them or not. Remember an election is coming up later this year and that’s the time to make changes.
Ray Rinebold
Chemung
