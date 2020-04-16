Reports of Violations of Sayre Chicken Ordinance
Although snow fell this morning it is nevertheless the fact that spring is here, and this fact was forcibly impressed upon the police department yesterday when four complaints about chickens were received.
As soon as spring comes the work of gardening is commenced and as soon as seeds are in the ground chickens that are allowed to run at large get busy. Then when damage is done to gardens complaints are made to the police department and the cops know that gentle spring has arrived.
On April 7,1909 an ordinance No. 116, was approved which provides that all persons owning or keeping chickens or other fowls within the borough of Sayre shall house the same in suitable and substantially constructed pens or parks surrounded and enclosed by fencing of such materials and construction as shall effectively confine them at all seasons. So, the chicken ordinance applies to all seasons but only in the spring are the police requested to enforce it. Section No. 2 of the ordinance reads as follows: “It shall be unlawful for any person or persons owning or keeping chickens or other fowls within the borough to permit the same to stray from their own premises and run at large upon the public streets, lanes, alleys or public grounds within the said borough. The ordinance provides a fine of $1 and costs for the first offense and $2and costs for each subsequent offense and default of payment thereof is to be followed by imprisonment in the lock-up for one day (the lock up was in the basement of the borough hall) for each dollar of fine and costs imposed.
Yesterday the Sayre police received four complaints in one instance the officers found a neighborhood wrangle in progress. One man had thrown a stone and killed a chicken that was on his property. The woman who owned the chicken threw the same stone at the man. He is still alive or at least was when the police visited the scene of disturbance yesterday. One woman claimed her three children were acting as pickets and knew her chickens did not leave her premises. Another woman said the pickets had been derelict in their duty and the chickens had damaged other people’s property. One complaint was made that chickens had damaged new seedlings, and another was that chickens had scratched a manure pile, spreading the manure over ground that was not in need of fertilizer. After hearing the various complaints, the police explained the terms of the chicken ordinance. Then the conversation drifted into personalities. Accusations of disloyalty were made by one woman and the verbal scrap reached its height when one woman called another a “fat sow.” Then the police thought it was time to quit. They started away in an automobile and one woman grabbed hold of the side of the machine and ran alongside for a block, explaining at every step that “her chickens did not bother any one but her neighbors’ chickens had made a perfect sight”, whatever that may mean out of her garden.
Daniel Clarey New Proprietor of Happy Hour
An agreement was reached last evening whereby Daniel Clarey, postmaster of Sayre, becomes proprietor of the Happy Hour Theater, Succeeding Charles M. Smith, who has managed that popular moving picture house for several years. The Happy Hour Theater was located at 109 South Elmer Avenue, today the home of Joe Murrelle Press.
Mr. Cleary took possession of the theater on April 20, and after that date it was managed by his son Clifford A. Cleary. Mr. Smith remained at the theater until Clifford and the new proprietor had a thorough knowledge of the business. Extensive alterations and improvements were made to the theater. The theater is the property of Frank Tillman, it was leased to Mr. Smith by Mr. Tilman and the lease was transferred to Mr. Clarey,
Paul Chacona Buys
Eighmey Block in Sayre
Paul Chacona, proprietor of the Sugar Bowl, Sayre, PA, purchased today April 7, 1920 from John J. Kingston, general manager of the Williams Real Estate Company the three-story block known as the Eighmey block on Desmond street in Sayre owned by I. A. Samuels, the Desmond street jeweler. This block is one of the largest and best blocks in the valley. On the first floor Mr. Chacona has his confectionery store and the Woolworth Co. store adjoins, the second floor is used for business offices and living rooms. The third floor has the famous dance hall, this hall is known far and wide for its ideal floor for dancing.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
