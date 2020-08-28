Between 1900 and 1905 the Tioga Silk Mill was established at 504 West Pine Street in Athens. The firm operated under that name until 1924 when Margolin and Baten of Patterson, NJ purchased the mill and changed the name to Margolin and Baten. A help wanted advertisement in the Sayre Evening Times in 1920 stated that Good soft Silk Winders and also a number of girls over 16 years old to learn in all departments. Paid while learning and also receive a 20 percent bonus for full time work each week. A clean light place to work and clean healthy work. Apply Tioga Silk Mill, Athens, PA.
In June of 1925 according to the Sayre Evening Times Silk Mills gave promise of becoming big factor in local industrial life. The Margolin & Baten Silk Mills promised to become one of the most important industrial concerns in the valley and to be a potential factor in the industrial life of Athens.
The plant in 1925 was running at 50 percent, capacity and employed 100 hands. The number of employees went up gradually until there were 200 employed. The firm was installing the most up to date electrical appliances and made the building practically fireproof.
There were 22,000 square feet of floor space in the building and that was increased later with an addition to the plant.
New looms were ordered, and auxiliary machinery was ordered that would mean an increase of operators at the plant.
A representative of the Evening Times called at the plant and was given a tour of the plant by Superintendent William M. Rowan who explained the work being done.
“The silk is mostly obtained from Japan and is shipped here in bales, each bale containing 20 bundles and each bundle or book as they are called, containing 30 skeins. It comes in the raw state and goes first to the winding department where it is wound on spools on winding machines. These spools contain approximately 20,000 yards of silk thread after being filled up.
From the winding department the silk next goes to the warping department. The spools are then placed on a machine known as a creel, which contains about 600 spools. Then the silk is wound in bands on a large reel, which is known as a warping frame, enough bands being put on to make the required number of silk threads that the construction of cloth requires.
From the warping department it then goes to the twisting and entering department where the threads are put in wire heddles. The heddles have a hole in which the operator places the silk thread.
The silk is next taken to the weaving department where the cloth is made. This is the most interesting department of all. The machines that the cloth is woven on are called looms. To see them in operation is a fascinating and interesting sight, the shuttles flying back and forth at a high rate of speed. They contain what is known as a quill of silk which is shot across the warp by the loom and causes the weaving process. These machines are semi-automatic. If the quill is empty it stops automatically, thereby making it easy and delightful work for the operator.
The silk then goes to the receiving department where the goods are inspected, and the small particles of silk picked off the silk thoroughly cleaned and made ready for market.
The method of manufacturing silk today is entirely different from what it was when this plant was formerly in operation, said Superintendent Rowan. All our silk is manufactured in the raw state. Heretofore it was dyed before becoming manufactured and dyed in colors according to the demands of the season. The result was that a great deal of waste occurred. One could never accurately gauge the amount of color to manufacture to supply the demands of the season.
Now as we manufacture in the raw state and hold it in the raw state, we can dye any amount of pieces and color the buyer may desire and, therefore, we shall have no colors left over from season to season. The raw silk is also a great deal pleasanter to work than the dyed silk. It permits greater production, the work is easier and there is steady employment throughout the year; while with the dyed stuff the manufacturer was a slave to the changing demands of the season and buyer.”
In January of 1931 the Athens Silk Mill was working on a twenty-four hour a day schedule. The orders at the main office in New York were increasing and this required the plant to run on a full day and night schedule. The Margolin Silk Mill was one of the largest employers in Athens at that time.
In 1935 the Valley Silk Mill workers walked out due to a wage reduction. The workers were asking to have their former wages restored.
On Tuesday December 7, 1954 employees of the Margolin Silk Mill voted to determine what union they would affiliate with. The was due to a labor dispute which arose during October when the workers went out on strike for what they said were “living wages.” The Margolin workers choose AFL Union.
On December 23, 1954, the Margolin Silk Mill gave notice that the mill would close December 31. William Margolin of New York City plant owner said, “in view of the continuing poor activity which has prevailed in the textile industry for the past few years, we regret to announce that this plant will be closed permanently on December 31, 1954, and will thereafter be liquidated.
On December 13, 1956 it was announced that the former Margolin Silk Mill plant had been purchased by the Herman Rynveld and Sons Corp. of New Albany. The Rynveld’s were a wreath making concern. The Rynveld plant burned to the ground April 13, 1964.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
