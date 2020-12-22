Not a fan of Salsman’s tone
I take issue with the tone of District Attorney Salsman’s remarks in Saturday’s Morning Times. “I will not allow my office to be used to carry out the whims of a business-crushing politician.” I understand that many of us disagree with some of the actions that Governor Wolf has taken and all of us feel the pain of our restaurant and small business owners. This time is an unmitigated disaster for them. But I also think it is wrong to demonize people you disagree with. Governor Wolf has made some mistakes, but it is very hard for me to imagine that he is not trying to do the best he can for the people of Pennsylvania. He is a politician, to be sure, just as is Mr. Salsman, but does anyone actually believe that Wolf is somehow motivated to destroy Pennsylvania’s small businesses? I think it’s important for all of us to speak out when we disagree with our political leaders, regardless of party. But the fact that I disagree with someone does not make that person evil.
Bambi would be pleased
This is to the Democratic hunters who voted for Biden. You can kiss your hunting good-bye.
In support of senior hunters
I have to agree with the man who complained about the bow hunters. Being a senior hunter myself, they get an unfair advantage. Pennsylvania started bow hunting years ago and it was supposed to be a primitive weapon. What’s primitive about a compound bow with a four-pound scope on it? On the lighter side, two weeks before deer season — on Nov. 14 about 8 a.m. — an eight-point buck walked by my kitchen window, walked all the way out back and disappeared. I live on Pennsylvania Avenue in Sayre. How ‘bout that!
Snow fight
I’m not allowed to throw snow from my sidewalk into the street, so why are the borough trucks with their big plows allowed to throw snow off the roads onto my sidewalk?
Great neighbor
A huge shout out to Arvid Johnson of lower South Main Street for plowing our dead-end street and allowing traffic to go through when all of Athens was buried. Great neighbor and it was much appreciated.
A message for
Salsman and McLinko
I would just like Mr. Salsman and Mr. McLinko to realize that state mandates supersede any local decision.
Letting one comment speak for many on snow removal
I read in the Morning Times that the borough emergency manager was bragging about how well the borough has done in this huge snow storm. If anybody has been out driving, they know that is just not the case. The roads that belong to the state are plowed and you can see pavement. Borough streets are an absolute disaster. They are awful. Try to see some pavement there. Corners are all blind. Coming around corners, they’re not rounded in any way. When you’re turning right and there’s somebody on the other street, you have to wait for them to move in order to get around the corner. The roads in Sayre are a mess — even the ones that are listed as snow emergency routes — are an absolute mess. Shame on the borough.
Chicken or the egg?
I’ve been following the Athens controversy of which is more welcome — the chicken or the egg. I’m currently snowed in at home two days after the blizzard and thinking how easily this could become a true survival situation. If my neighbors raised chickens and would sell me a few eggs, that would be very good news. Think about it.
A promise broken
Four years into Mr. Trump’s presidency and nearly five years since he promised to release his tax returns, the American people still don’t know how much his personal financial interests and entanglements are intertwined with his administrations domestic and foreign policy decisions.
Treason
Here’s a word to think about. Treason: betrayal of one’s country to an enemy. I believe we have a qualifier in the White House.
Where’s the helping hand?
What a shame that people who have snow blowers won’t help their elderly neighbors. The neighbor is finally getting help today, but not from our mutual neighbors who could help but haven’t.
‘Huge thank you’
A huge thank you to the good samaritan who cleared the sidewalks on the 300 block of West Lockhart Street. God bless and Merry Christmas!
