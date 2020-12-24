Christmas trees for sale at 201 S. River street, Sayre PA.
Christmas cheer, Roses, carnations, narcissus, ferns, prim roses, cherries, cyclamen, Christmas wreaths, and lettuce at the Green house. Order from Sayre Floral Company.
Born to Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Belles, of Pittsburgh, PA at the People’s hospital, December 15, a daughter. Mrs. Belles was Miss Pauline Squires.
Special Christmas and New Year’s dinners ands suppers at the Brownie Tea Room, $1.00 a plate.
Camp No. 741, P.O. S. of A, will hold an adjourned meeting Thursday evening instead of the regular meeting on Friday evening.
Remember we are giving $25 worth of records free with each Pathe music machine until Christmas. Wells Music House, 107 South Elmer avenue.
John F. Bride was in Towanda yesterday.
Dr. C. N. Haines was in Towanda yesterday.
Hon. And Mrs. E. M. Dunham will leave tonight for Johnson City, Tennessee where they will spend the holidays with Mr. and Mrs. Hugh White.
Visit Peppards new market for Xmas meat, 112 Stevenson street.
Mrs. H. K. Wisewell who has been visiting her mother, Mrs. E. J. Fearon left last night for her home at Washington.
Mrs. Bertha Spaulding left last night for New York city where she will spend the holidays with her niece, Miss Marion Fischler, a student at Columbia University.
Mrs. John Reagan left last night for Flint Michigan.
Phone your delivery orders to The Owl Garage. Phone No. 94 Waverly. Baggage, freight, and parcels delivered any place in the Valley.
A. E. O’Dea of Bethlehem, inspector of transportation for the Lehigh, spent last night here.
P. E. Ellerman of Easton, superintendent of dining car service for the Lehigh, was here today.
Thomas Knox of New York city arrived here yesterday afternoon to visit his sister, Mrs. Walter Eike.
Miss Gertrude McCloskey of Wilkes-Barre will spend Christmas at the home of her father, C. J. McCloskey, North Hopkins street. Joseph McCloskey of Galion, Ohio arrived here yesterday to spend the holiday at the home of his father C. J. McCloskey.
Mr. and Mrs. George Hamm of Bethlehem will spend Christmas at the home of his mother, Mrs. Mary Hamm, corner North Elmer avenue and Allison street.
Mr. and Mrs. William Cross will leave tonight for New York city where they will spend Christmas. Before returning he will go to East Orange, NJ to purchase machinery for the Cross Candy company which will commence manufacture of candy in the near future.
William Kinsley a student at Princeton is here to spend the holidays at the home of his aunt, Mrs. Heister Piollet and also as the guest of Dee W. Bennett.
On account of the holidays the dancing school at Pharmacy Hall will close until January 4.
Miss Ione Munn, Stevenson street, will spend Christmas with friends at Easton.
Miss Emily West a student at Syracuse University and George West a student at Swarthmore College are here to spend the holidays with their parents Mr. and Mrs. C. C. West.
The condition of W. T. Goodnow who has been ill at Philadelphia is improving and he and Mrs. Goodnow expect to spend Christmas at Hazelton.
Cut glass water sets, something new, $3.75, to $4.50. Teed’s.
Born to Mr. and Mrs. Mike Clymer, 139 Hoover street, Saturday December 18, a daughter, Flossie Louise. The mother was formerly Helen Pierce.
George W. Townsend, a Lehigh detective, will return to his duties tonight after being off duty for a week because of an infection to his right heel.
Simon Glaser will leave Monday for East Orange, NJ where he will meet William Cross for the purpose of purchasing machinery for the Cross Candy company.
Electrical gifts for all members of the family. Sumner’s electric shop.
E. L. Lott pf Springville, factory inspector for this district was here yesterday afternoon.
1000 thin china cups and saucers, special while they last, 6 for $1.89. Teed’s.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
