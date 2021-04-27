Keller’s bill
Congressman Keller’s new bill to prevent “illegal aliens” from getting free COVID vaccine has a fatal flaw. He needs to amend it to make it a violation of federal law for an “illegal alien” to contract the disease. If these people are both unvaccinated and undeterred, they could easily spread COVID far and wide, endangering Americans. But, wait! It’s widely rumored that vaccination protects not only the person who gets the vaccine, but the rest of us as well. On the off-chance that this true, how about we vaccinate everybody who shows up instead of wasting legislative energy on silly bills that have no chance of passing?
Old junk cars
There should be some type of ordinance about people working on old junk cars constantly in their driveway and behind their house so it looks like a junk yard and also leaking oil over a newly-paved street and all the way up the street and up the street they turn on.
Motorized bikes
I was just wondering if the Sayre Borough Police Department is going to do anything about those kids riding those bicycles with motors on them. They go up and down Chemung Street in Sayre from 3 to 6 o’clock, mostly.
Where’s our new sewer drain?
What does the Kriger Construction Company have against the residents of Chemung Street? At the intersection of Keystone Avenue and Chemung Street there are two storm sewer drains and these are the only ones that they did not replace with a new one.
Jury intimidation?
Maxine flew to Minnesota this week. She gathered a crowd of protestors and yelled as loud as she could, telling them exactly what SHE thought the verdict should be. Did any of the jurors hear her before they found the police officer, Derek Chauvin, guilty on all three counts. If they did, then that could be considered jury intimidation. People have gone to jail for less than that. Doesn’t Maxine have any important work to do in Washington, DC? Why did she have to go to Minnesota to add more fuel to the raging inferno of social unrest in America. God bless our country.
Funding for gazebo refurbishment
I’m just wondering if there’s any kind of grant funding that could be used to repaint the gazebo in the (Howard Elmer) Park because it’s badly in need of it. I think it’s a metal roof and would probably have to be scraped and repainted. I’m wondering if there’s any type of a park grant that the borough can go after to try to get that painted this summer. It would look a lot better.
An interesting question?
Who pays the telemarketers’ salaries? I keep hearing that a customer pays our paychecks. I’d like to know who pays a telemarketer’s paycheck because nobody that I know of ever purchases anything even if they do answer or get a letter from a telemarketer. Why don’t they just outlaw them or how come they don’t just go out of business? Anybody have the answer to that?
Thank you
A big thank you to all who participated on the spring cleanup litter brigade. It was a very nice job. Again, really appreciated. Great job.
