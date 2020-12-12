Today’s column could as easily have been labeled “Things That Make Me Sneeze” because it seems there is a growing number of things that provide just the right tickle to my nostril hairs to induce fits of convulsive head noises.
Bright sunlight has harassed my sizable beak for as long as I can remember. The simple act of squinting against the glare sends all those tiny little nose hairs into a frenzy of twitching...and why is that? Are they rooted in optic nerves? I must have missed that day in anatomy class.
Over the years a wide assortment of stimuli has accrued to confound my poor old schnozz. A simple cough can create a trio of sonic blasts that have been known to displace a cheap wig from fifteen feet away--not mine, I still sport a proper thicket of home grown on this knobby pate.
It seems everything I ingest can trigger an explosion of raucous blasts. Lately I’ve fallen victim to the likes of a single bit of a Frosted Mini-Wheat lingering for a split second in my throat before the inevitable descent into the swimming pool in my stomach. The dusty cheddar of a Cheez-It or the airy crunch of a Cheese Doodle are all it takes to leave me helplessly
trying to bury the sound and the fury of a high pitched shriek of sneezage into the forearm of the Penn State Hoodie of the day.
Out in the general public I at least have the decency to be a little embarrassed by my involuntary performances. Thing is, out in the general public I find myself ripping my PSU facemask off so as to not cover its insides with “droplets.” Meanwhile my left sleeve morphs into something unnatural-looking. Unlike a traditional handkerchief, it can’t be tucked away
and saved in a hip pocket. And why did THAT ever seem like a good idea anyway? Save it for WHAT?!
Throw back a good swig of root beer, or whatever soft drink you choose. One carbonated bubble can unleash the hounds of hell and nothing I can do can prevent it. Such horrifying baying and roaring from a single nose is beyond humiliation.
Don’t get me wrong...there are times when I enjoy nothing quite so much as a good multi-level bellow, but the double-and-triple-barrelled attacks actually put me in fear for my life. When “Waaa-CHOOO!” becomes “Waaa-CHOOO-CHOOO-CHOOO!”, I find myself gasping for breath and trying to force my heartbeat back into its natural rhythm, tears streaming down my face as strangers fire abusive epithets at me while they scatter in all directions to chase down their wigs and small children.
I mentioned enjoying certain loud indiscretions of the nasal variety. There is a demon inside of me that simply glories in coming out to play while I’m driving. He forces me to do all I can to exaggerate the volume, the pitch, and the length of any random sneeze that I might otherwise try to contain, or at least minimize. I can’t help smiling quietly to myself while I try to look like the aggrieved party when every passenger in the car berates me roundly for my uncouth behavior.
Well, I’ve gone to great lengths before getting to the point of today’s discussion. Here, at last, we are:
I’ve finally, after all these decades, realized the absolute value of out-of-control sneezing. The bane of our 2020 existence--COVID-19 — has put everyone on high alert. It happens that I walked into a fairly pricey chain store last weekend, one that draws large crowds in the slowest of seasons, let alone at this time of year. I had been taken by a slight chill in walking
from the car to the entrance of this hoity-toity emporium, and I had barely felt the automatic door closing behind me when my nose loudly proclaimed my arrival. The oh-so-proper denizens of this high-toned shop all turned like a colony of meerkats to see where the offensive blast had come from. I barely had time to settle my mask into its accustomed position when a second sonic boom unleashed itself on the jittery assemblage. A few of them began retreating for safer spots in the store.
When the third shrieking blast ripped across the store, two things happened. A smattering of fairly uncivil comments accompanied the rapid shuffling for deeper cover, and a look of suspicious concern began to appear on some of the faces.
As for myself, I was already tiring of the rapidfire hooting into my sleeve and re-covering the noisy instrument of my personal torture. But the demon was loose...round four nearly tore my poor left arm off. Cries of fear rang through the joint as more and more shoppers became convinced they were under attack. If not by a maddened shooter, then surely by a bona fide super spreader of The Virus.
Within another sixty seconds four more thunderous, bone-shaking, all out assaults on their sensibilities has driven nearly every other shopper out the doors and into the parking lots, looking for sanctuary in the comfort of the howling wintry winds.
The store was mine! The lines at the cashiers had vanished, thousands of dollars of purchases abandoned in the rush for safety, scattered in chaotic splendor in their wake. I shopped at my leisure, pausing every few minutes to mime a violent sneeze where I could be seen from the parking lot.
And through it all I found not one single thing that I wanted to buy. It’s okay. There are other stores, and I’ve taken to keeping a handful of Frosted Mini Wheats in my jacket pocket.
