The house on Main Street in Laceyville was always awash in Christmas spirit well in advance of the big day. Stage one of decorating began with plastic candles in plastic bases with a white plastic “flame” in every window, each plugged in as dusk crept into the late afternoon December sky to illuminate the tiny bulb in each flame.
I was still in single digits when my mother chanced upon spray cans of artificial snow with which you could transform window panes into snowscapes. She set out to become the Leonardo Da Vinci of window snow, bless her hapless heart. Her first attempt nearly did her in, as she couldn’t get the little nozzle to release any snow. Her best guess as to how to fix the uncooperative nozzle was to turn it on herself and stare really hard at the offending little orifice as she repeatedly mashed the button to loosen it. BINGO! The stars finally aligned, and she blasted about a can of this chemical cocktail into her open mouth and all over her face. We kids, of course, laughed hysterically as she became increasingly alarmed at the thought of her impending death by snow spray. That didn’t happen, and she got better at her craft in due time.
We always put a fresh-cut Christmas tree in the living room, with my oldest brother’s electric train hooting and billowing puffs of smoke from the smokestack as it traversed a large loop of track around the tree holder and through Plasticville, with all of its stores and homes, not to mention the little white church with its impressive steeple. Somehow, the stacks of presents arranged around the tree never caused a train wreck. The odds must have been astronomical...
I spent a part of each evening during the run up to Christmas Day lying on the floor next to the train and tree, my faithful old dog curled up on my back, the two of us listening in the glow of the well-lighted tannenbaum to the likes of Bing Crosby, Perry Como, Nat “King” Cole and Sarah Vaughn, singing all the traditional carols and hymns, courtesy of HiFi records. Stereo hadn’t come to Laceyville just yet. I spent several years trying to figure out what “A Desk of Fee Dailies” was about, before finally giving up.
Dozens of intricately crafted stars made from small squares of colored tissue paper that had been rolled into tiny cone shapes and gathered into glorious little pointy orbs were suspended from the living room ceiling on bits of string that made each one hold its perfect shape in pastel hues. A neighbor lady (who exhibited absolutely no other skills of any kind) created these little treasures, which were handled with utmost care and lasted for nearly twenty years.
It didn’t matter how much decorating had been done through the house if the final touch wasn’t in place. That final touch was a long black heavy leather belt of sleigh bells that had its own sky hook drilled into the ceiling of the front porch roof in a spot that left any and all who wanted to enter the house no choice but to give it a hearty shake so the bells announced their arrival. Knocking on the Davis’s door was nearly unheard of at Christmas time...shake the sleigh bells and come on in!
As you came through the door there was a high likelihood of a sensory assault from the kitchen. Cookies, cinnamon rolls, various breads—banana, zucchini, brown—all of those in massive quantities that would then be wrapped or put in tins and delivered to homes on Santa’s “Nice” list from Laceyville to Skinner’s Eddy to Silvara.
There were, naturally, additional dozens made for sharing with guests and visitors (who usually tried to time their drop-ins for a moment when a tray or pan of perfect goodies were just coming out of the oven.)
As my parents approached their senior years, the focus switched somewhat when dear old dad took to gathering as many exotic and unusual delicacies as he could find in gourmet shops, turning them on Christmas morning into a huge sampler spread, arranged on the seven foot long country kitchen table of his own making that dominated the room.
Forrest Gump never opened a box of chocolates as full of mysteries as Gump Davis’s (Dad’s lifelong nickname) gourmet display. Smoked baby grasshoppers, chocolate covered ants, octopus tentacles, heart of bamboo, shark fin soup, caviar, pate; you literally never knew what you were going to get. By this time we had moved to Wyalusing and a whole new clientele/circle of friends made a point of trooping through the front door for a taste...but first shake the sleigh bells!
I think what I cherish most about these recollections is this— I can’t name a single gift that meant more to me than the people whose names and faces come back to me out of the mists of time. I think that’s Christmas done right. Have yourself a merry little Christmas.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.