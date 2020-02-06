I came across this interesting article from a January 1919 newspaper. I believe it may have been from the Sayre Evening Times.
Fuel performance of engineers and firemen employed by the Lehigh made during the month of December 1918 was completed and the results were made public by the railroad company Saturday January 10, 1919.
In the summer of 1918, the bolts in tanks of Lehigh engines were so marked that it was easy to determine at any time the amount of coal in the tanks. This enabled the company to keep a record of the amount of coal on engines when trips commenced and the amount that remained at the end of trips. It was from these figures that the fuel performance of engineers and firemen was figured.
Engineers east of Sayre
F. Luckey, led freight engineers running east of Sayre during the middle of December. He but one trip as freight engineer and his percent was 127. For November Luckey stood second on the list making seventeen trips with a percentage of 102. L. E. Geisinger stood second on the list during December, having made twenty-six trips with a percentage of 108.He stood first on the list for November, having made twenty-one trips with a percentage of 111. J. Brennan stood third on the list for November and December, making a percentage of 89 during November and 87 during December
G. Richar led passenger engineers running east of Sayre with J. H. Stephens, second and A. Tillman third. Richar, who stood seventh on the November list made sixteen trips during December and his percentage was 80, Stephens made seven trips during December with a percentage of 91. He was fifth on the November list, with a percentage of 81. Tillman made sixteen trips during December with a percentage of 90. He was second on the list for November with a percentage of 87. L. A. Miller made the record during November with a percentage of 89. He was tenth on the December list.
L. Northrup led the engineers in yard service for December. He made eighteen days with a percentage of 83. He was third on the list for November with a percentage of 86. D. Freeman stood second on both the November and December lists, making a percentage of 78 in December and 86 in November. N. Z. Wagner was third on the December list with a percentage of 76. He was fourth in November with a percentage of 72. P. Duhelstein was first on the November list, with a percentage of 92. He was eleventh o the December list.
Firemen East of Sayre
S. Carl led the firemen in freight service running east of Sayre for the month of December. He made fifteen trips with a percentage of 121. He was second on the November list with a percentage of 113. W. J. Laux was second with a percentage of 111, made in twenty-four trips. He was first on the November list with a percentage of 116. R. Magee was third on the December list with a percentage of 90. He was fifth on the November list.
F. Coveney led passenger firemen on the December list with a percentage of 87. He was eighth on the November list. A. W. Ray was second with a percentage of 86. He was fourth on the freight firemen list in November. M. H. Brennan was third on the December list with a percentage of 83. He was fourth on the November list. J. Gilbride led on the November list with a percentage of 85. He was eighth on the November list.
F. Baumgartner led firemen in yard service with a percentage of 78 for December. He also led in November with a percentage of 87. W. Dunn was second in December with a percentage of 77. He was third in November with a percentage of 82. J. Sullivan was third in December with a percentage of 74 and he was second in November with a percentage of 86.
Engineers West of Sayre
J. Pickley led engineers in freight service west of Sayre during December with a percentage of 113 made during twenty-eight trips. He was also first on the November list with a percentage of 122. G. Bennett was second on the December list with a percentage of 83. He was third in November with a percentage of 75. With a percentage nearly as high, 74, Randall was eighteenth on the November list.
J. Crandall led the engineers in passenger service west of Sayre for December, his percentage was 70. He was ninth on the November list with a percentage of 64. J. Rogers was second in December with a percentage of 67. He was tenth in November with a percentage of 78. C. Palmer who was forth in December, made the same percentage as Wheatly, but was put in fourth place for the reason that his percentage in November was lower than that made by Wheatley.
H. Lendrum led the engineers in yard service for both November and December. His November percentage was 104 and December was 84. He was second in November with a percentage of 98. G. Jackson was third in December with a percentage of 78. He was sixteenth in November.
Firemen West of Sayre
F. Reagan led the firemen in freight service during December with a percentage of 105. He was twenty second in November with a percentage of 71. G. J. Giroux was second in December with a percentage of 97. He was forty second in November with a percentage of 66. L. Hand was third in December with a percentage of 89. He was fifth in November with a percentage of 85.
H. G. Muir was first on the list of firemen in passenger service in December with a percentage of 70. He was fourteenth in November with a percentage of 57. H. Dunfee was second with a percentage of 65. He was thirteen in November with a percentage of 60. C. Conklin led November with a percentage of 86. He was ninth in December. T. Bickle led firemen in yard service with a percentage of 92 in December and 101 in November. E. Dormandy was second in December with a percentage of 88. J. W. Stewart was third in December with a percentage of 79.
The lowest percentage made by any man in service either east or west of Sayre was 31. That was made by a fireman in freight service. There were five other men who made records below 50 percent. An engineer in freight service made a 49 percent. An engineer in passenger service made a 45 percent. All of the six men who made percentages less than 50 percent run east from Sayre. All men running west of Sayre made percentage over 50.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.