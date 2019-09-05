According to the Towanda Daily Review, Saturday September 13, 1919 was one of the biggest days in the history of Sayre. With a mammoth parade with dancing and amusements of all kinds and with a sumptuous banquet in the evening the returning soldier boys of the Plains (Sayre was known as Pine Plains before it was a town) were given a rousing welcome home.
Headed by Chief of Police John R. Kasper the parade marched south on Elmer Avenue toward Lockhart Street promptly at two o’clock. Marching east on Lockhart street to Desmond street, south on Desmond street to Maple street, west on Maple to Elmer avenue, north on Elmer avenue to Lockhart, west on Lockhart to Wilbur to Park Place and east on Park Place to the monument, the soldiers, sailors, marines, nurses, Red Cross workers, G.A.R., Spanish American war veterans and Canteen workers received hearty cheers and ovations from every house, yard, alley and street corner where crowds had gathered to witness the spectacle.
Following Chiefs Kasper and Gridley in the line were Major H. S. Fish, Marshall and his assistants consisting of eight army officers. Then came the Waverly Band followed by a squad of thirty-six sailors with one naval and three petty officers.
Next in line was one hundred and seventy-five Sayre and Towanda soldiers commanded by four officers. Although all of these boys are “just citizens” now they walked with that same quick step and dignified bearing that was drilled into them in the service of Uncle Sam. With every man in step and every foot hitting the pavement at exactly the same second in exact accord with the beat of the drum, they made a spectacle of which Sayre could feel proud.
Following the Sayre lads were twelve girls carrying the wreaths with which the monument in Howard Elmer Park was after decorated and accompanying them was an armed guard of honor consisting of eight men.
The Athens representatives consisted of seventy men, four officers and five sailors with the color guard and was led by Athens own band, the Ingersoll-Rand’s famous musicians. This contingent was probably one of the most pleasing features of the parade.
Eleven Spanish American War Veterans followed the Athenians and then came the Towanda Red Cross float and cars. Then the speakers Hon. L. T. McFadden, Hon. A. C. Fanning and C. L. Lewis, C. H. Jennings, Benjamin Kuykendall, followed in a special automobile.
Seventy-eight Sayre Ladies in uniform formed the next contingent headed by a beautifully decorated float. The ladies exhibited a true military style in marching and are to be congratulated on their splendid appearance. The Sayre Red Cross in twelve decorated cars followed, and then came the Robert Packer.
The very busy Towanda Salvation Army followed in a decorated float and led a contingent of five hundred school children marching by grades and carrying flags with a rear guard of Boy Scouts in uniform. Then came the Towanda Band heading a large contingent of Sayre shop craftsmen. They were followed by the Memorial Car which recalled that twelve of Sayre’s young men had paid the supreme sacrifice. The car was completely covered with black crepe and had a large figure “12” made of gold stars at both the front and the rear.
This was followed by large representations of the Sayre P.O. S. A. and I.O.O. F the Bayless Band of Elmira headed up the next division which consisted of Lehigh Shop Craftsmen and the Sayre and Athens Fire Departments with four motor trucks and a unformed contingent on foot. The Camp Fire Girls in a decorated float brought up the rear.
Immediately following the parade was the monument unveiling. This will be the subject of my column next week.
In the evening a banquet was served to the Sayre soldiers, sailors and nurses at the Coleman Parish House and soldiers, sailors and nurses from out of town were served with a buffet lunch at the Canteen. The banquet at the Parish House was prepared by the Canteen workers. With the serving of the last course, the work of the Sayre Canteen workers came to an end in compliance with a request made by field secretary Mrs. C. M. Welles a few days ago. With Lieut. A. H. Murray acting as toast master the following responses were made: Life at the Front, Bernard J. McRosen; Life on a Submarine, William Line; The Marines, Charles Young; Cooties and Canned Willie, James Greeney, Jr.; Home Sweet Home, William Laws; Medical Service at the Front, Dr. W. E. Lundblad.
Later in the evening dances were held in Eighmey Hall and on Elmer Avenue in front of the Elks Home. Crocker’s orchestra assisted by cornetist Ed Walker of Towanda, furnished music in the hall and the Waverly Band with A. R. Flynn as leader played on the porch of the Elks Home while dancing was going on in the street.
Early in the evening the Waverly Band gave a concert in the Howard Elmer Park and later the Hager Band of Elmira gave a concert.
The weather was ideal and there was not a sign of disagreeable showers or cold winds from early morning till night. Everything was favorable to the history making celebration it was.
Despite the great crowds on the street, no accidents were reported, and the regular officers augmented by members of the Lehigh Police handled the traffic skillfully.
The Sayre Evening Times printed a special edition of 48 pages which was one of the finest papers ever printed in this vicinity. It contained historical sketches of various engagements of the boys while fighting in France and had the pictures of several hundred of them.
The Sayre American Legion will be displaying the page of this edition that has the photos of our twelve deceased soldiers at the Doughboy rededication ceremony in Howard Elmer Park September 14.
Saturday September 7 Annual History Fair at the Sayre Museum. Saturday September 14, 100th Anniversary and rededication of the Doughboy in Howard Elmer Park.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
