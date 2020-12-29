Snow on sidewalks
1. Is anyone in Sayre Borough monitoring the condition of the sidewalks — almost two weeks since the big storm and we still have sidewalks that are impassable. Let’s get out the ticket book.
2. It’s been a week after the big storm and I’m just wondering why the Lutheran Church in Sayre hasn’t done its sidewalks yet.
3. I did my morning walk this morning and still had to walk in the road. Why is it people can’t make a path up through their sidewalk so we don’t have to take a chance on getting hit? It’s ridiculous this many days past the storm.
Good neighbor
I want to say that there are still good people who live in the Valley. After that massive snowstorm there was just too much snow for us to take care of. We live on a street of mostly senior citizens. We have a neighbor who has a big snow blower. My husband asked him if he would do our driveway and he said “sure.” He did ours and three other driveways. That is a good neighbor.
Good job
I would just like to thank the Waverly crew for the job they did on the roads during the recent snow storm. I think they did a fantastic job. I know these guys were out there for over 30 hours straight. Good job, guys!
Snow removal complaint
I was wondering why the Borough of Sayre couldn’t use the front loaders to finish up Chemung Street.
Useful advice?
If I was a Republican I’d get all your money out of the bank because Joe Biden’s going to take some of it.
Unwelcome display
It’s Christmas Eve. It’s 10 after 10 in the evening and some very inconsiderate people up on Summit Street are setting off fireworks. Will it ever end?
A star is born
Thank you to Athens Township for once again lighting the beautiful star on Round Top. It gives many so much hope.
You’re fired?
Weasels in the wood pile; birds of a feather. Why would you appoint a Postmaster General who knows absolutely nothing about running the Postal Service? We know he made a substantial donation to the Trump fund. So Trump appointed him so he could control his decisions. Don’t blame postal employees. They did not place sorting machines in storage buildings which delayed the mail and mail-in votes of Pennsylvania well over three weeks from the time of deposit. Get rid of the problem. Fire the Postmaster General along with the other weasel.
