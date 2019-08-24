Item #1: If I ever commit murder and am sentenced to die I want it to be known right here and right now that my last meal must be pierogies and kielbasa cooked in a crock pot in a base of four cups of chicken broth with a cup of shredded cheddar cheese and an eight ounce block of Philadelphia Cream Cheese stirred in, salted and peppered liberally. It is to die for! A couple ears of fresh corn on the side and dripping with butter would be ideal as well. With any luck, I won’t be forced to turn to a life of crime in order to feast on such a meal in the future. It’s hard enough to imagine I’ve lived this long without knowing about it.
As I sit here I’m a little angry at myself for trimming my mustache a couple of nights ago. I could usually flick my tongue through the overgrown lip-shrubbery hours from now and still catch a bit of a taste. On the upside, I didn’t really clean my hands all that well after dinner, so there’s still some buttery goodness from the corn to sample from all ten digits. Meanwhile the keyboard is getting a slick coating as I hunt and peck my way through this deathless prose.
Item #2: What exactly does “Odds and Ends” really mean? Is it about single socks in the drier and ways of dying? Is it about sports betting and final results? Maybe it’s about off the wall topics of conversation and how to get out of such an exchange. And what the heck is “off the wall” all about? Does it automatically imply that some topics or comments are “on the wall”? It’s a hardship, looking inside my mind and realizing it got this way completely drug free.
Item #3: In the late summer of 1963, my parents and I escorted my sister from Laceyville to Forsyth, Georgia, to commence her freshman year at the now-defunct Tift College. She claims no responsibility for its defunctness. Upon arrival for the first time in the Deep South, we were taken by the heat, the slow-moving pace of life and the low-key, understated deadpan verbal delivery of the local gentry. We had stopped in our somewhat frenetic, Northerner search for directions to the campus, to ask a pair of elderly gents sitting like matched bookends on a sidewalk bench, both in worn overalls, both chewing a blade of grass, watching the dazed and confused Yankees muddle about. My father approached the geezer on the right and posed the question, but before old guy could respond, his friend on the left piped up and offered, “Y’all can’t believe a dayum thang he says. Ev’y word outta his mouth is a lie.” Geezer #1 sits, ruminating over his blade of grass, expressionless, studying my father. Moments pass. Without casting so much as a glance at his fellow bookend, he breaks the silence, “Don’t seem conceivable, do it?”
To the bookends, it was totally unremarkable. We Yanks broke into gales of laughter. I’ve used that line many times over the years, just because; and now, fast forward from ’63 to last week in Wyalusing, where I spent an afternoon in the company of my oldest brother. At one point we were talking about the changes we’ve seen in the two neighboring towns we grew up in, sitting eerily like bookends in recliners against opposite walls. Out of nowhere, the older geezer undertoned, “Don’t seem conceivable, do it?” Until that moment I had assumed for fifty-six years that I was the sole keeper of the comment. Obviously my family, including those who weren’t even there when it happened, has immortalized the long-deceased old gent from Forsyth. Rest in peace Oldtimer, you are well remembered.
Item #4: It’s a great thing when a chance meeting with a good friend and former co-worker instantly closes the gap of time passed, as if it had never existed. I had the pleasure, while walking the Magnificent Maizie recently, of being caught up to by my pal and political polar opposite, as he zipped about the Valley on his recumbent bike. That odd little conveyance made me think I might want to put wheels and pedals on my favorite recliner and hit the streets. I have actually never owned a bicycle, but I think I could manage a four-wheeler! Anyway…politics aside, this fellow senior citizen and I have always made each other laugh at the drop of a hat, and before the conversation ended, we found ourselves discussing whether or not to try our hands at podcasting the wit and wisdom we have accumulated and the world so sorely needs. It might behoove us to refrain from straying into political discussion, largely because I’m nearly always right and he’s whatever’s left, if you catch my drift.
Item #5: When you put your brilliance out there on the World Wide Web for nearly everyone on the planet to see, you really should proofread before you hit the “post” button. I don’t know anything about the guy who posted the following comment, but he gave me an entirely unintended belly laugh this evening. A posted video of a young man walking up to a piano standing in a corridor of a shopping mall, sitting down and playing the heck out the instrument, was truly impressive. One enthusiastic respondent noted that you can encounter a similar situation in almost any mall in the country, where somebody is “…tinkering with the ovaries.”
I’m at least relatively certain he meant “tickling the ivories.” I’m also relatively certain that what he suggested would not be met with thunderous applause by an enthralled crowd of onlookers! At least, I hope not.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
