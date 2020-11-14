The year was 1975 and the Twin Tiers’ newest DJ was settled comfortably into the battered old office chair on wheels that gave him freedom to travel at warp speed across the three-foot wide slab of sturdy plastic carpet protector. Two ancient felt-topped turntables to his right, a 1940’s vintage broadcast console in front of him. Standing like a sentry to his left was a six-foot tall reel-to-reel tape deck/phone patch monstrosity in metal...a monstrosity the intricacies of which, by the way, he never fully mastered.
On turntable number one, a new song by Keith Carradine, brother of David Carradine, star of the mega-hit TV show “Kung Fu.”
The song was a tale of a man lamenting how easily he was manipulated in his search for love. The title: “I’m Easy.” Featured in the movie “Nashville,” it won the Best Original Song Oscar, and became a huge hit for the younger Carradine brother; and it became a footnote in the eventual demise of my first marriage...my ex once answered the question “What about Lloyd...is he easy?” “No,” she replied much too quickly, “He isn’t easy. He’s simple.” Everybody laughed a bit more than I felt was necessary.
Let’s jump into the Way Back Machine and find that DJ as a small child growing up as the youngest in a family of five siblings. Next older in the pecking order was my sister, bearer of The Fist, Bringer of Death. A natural born manipulator, she was, and I was easy prey. Bear in mind here, we’re talking about the fist of a 7 year old girl, but it sure did keep my 5 year old self well in line. Almost none of the stupid stuff I did in my formative years was the result of my own thinking. I did them because the shadow of the Grim Reaper lurked ever close by, as the Bearer of The Fist cajoled and intimidated me into hopelessly ignorant behavior. A few examples:
Why else would I try to paint a white sink cabinet red at the age of five? Why else would I proudly strut into the Grange National Bank at age seven with a piece of tablet paper colored forest green by a crayon from the Crayola box in my own bedroom--the number 20 scrawled in four corners with dollar signs in front of each of them?
I was being conditioned to be easy by the other Little Kid--as opposed to the three Big Kids, who mostly barely tolerated our existence in their domain.
There were times in fact when hindsight now tells me the Big Kids were actively trying to rid themselves of at least me. There is a mist-shrouded memory of a rotting log across a chasm of endless depth somewhere in Laceyville, and a day when I was told in the most sincere terms how proud they would be of me if I would be brave enough to be the first one across it. If I made it, they’d be right behind me, they said. I wanted to make them proud, so over I went, one wobbly little foot after the other, arms thrust out to both sides for balance. Thank God I was wearing US Pro Keds...they got me safely over, even though the invisible alligators were waiting below, jaws open, for a chance of Little Kid meat for lunch. All three of the Big Kids, with just a bit of a running start, sailed over the Ravine of Ravenous Peril and landed next to me, looking decidedly disappointed.
I was easy. But at least I was still alive.
It went with me through my high school sports career, such as it was. My quiet reverie at the end of the bench during my Junior year was interrupted by the head coach’s voice calling urgently for me to run onto the field for one of our defensive tackles who had gotten injured on the previous play. Now...I had suited up since 7th grade, never once in practice or on the rare occasion of game action, taking any position other than running back or defensive back. I weighed all of 120 pounds with the pads, helmet and cleats on and I was called into action on the defensive line! It was nothing less than premeditated attempted murder...and I ran in there like I was in my right mind. The guy across from me on the offensive line was the biggest human being in Pennsylvania. And he instinctively didn’t like me. My coach wanted me dead, and I was easy. There are parts of my body that have never been the same.
My two best friends on the track team--fellow hurdlers they were — conned me into going up against a kid from Sayre who could have beat A.J. Foyt at the Indy 500 that Spring without using a car. I was so far up the track when he broke the tape, the coach, the same guy who coached football,asked if I had stopped for a snack on the way. To his credit, he chastised my pals later.
More than half a century later not much has changed, other than the voices and the names. There is, however, a more well developed subtlety to the ways it is gone about. It’s not uncommon for today’s perps to use a blind--a third party--to present their requests or suggestions. “Ask Lloyd, he’s easy. He’ll do it.” Whatever it is. Little do they know, I’m onto them and I’m secretly practicing saying the word “No.”
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
