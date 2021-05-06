Editor,
My late parents lived through two periods of history that devastated the American nation. Both episodes were not just nationwide, but worldwide. I am talking about the Great Depression and World War II.
The depression knocked America to its knees with job losses, the dust bowl, and economic devastation. People had to depend on the U.S. government for the first time to help them out. The Social Security administration came into being and helped the elderly with no retirement. The WPA put people to work nationwide and began huge infrastructure programs that brought electricity to remote areas and water to the parched plains.
The Great Depression did not end until we were dragged into a world war when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. In response to this, patriotic Americans stepped up and did what the nation asked them to do. Many joined or were drafted into the military including my father who saw duty in the Pacific Theater on a Landing Ship Tank (LST).
On the home front, women joined the work force to work in the factories pumping out military hardware. The government asked its citizens to ration rubber, silk, aluminon, and basic food items including sugar. The American people did this to help with the war effort. They did their patriotic duty as Americans.
As of today, we are living in another historic period that has devastated the American economy and killed 570,000 Americans — the once in 100-year pandemic has knocked our nation for a loop.
What is the government’s expectation of our people now you might ask? This follows direct cash payments and extended unemployment to struggling workers. What is the patriotic response that we as Americans can do to help, wear a mask around others and get COVID vaccination?
Those who are against these two things rant about the loss of their freedom. Dying from COVID is a big loss. Not reaching herd immunity because of areas that refuse the COVID vaccine. We will never get rid of it. Did our parents and grandparents whine about their freedoms during World War II when asked to ration gas and rubber?
The sooner we get a handle on this pandemic through the free vaccination program the sooner we can get back to our lives. The patriotic thing to do is to get the COVID vaccine and wear masks where appropriate.
Dennis Brady
Waverly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.