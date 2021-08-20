One hundred years ago in 1921 the Full Crew Repeal Act caused a great deal of excitement. The following is from the Sayre Evening Times and the Towanda Daily Review.
Forty -seven men were released from employment on the eastern end of the Seneca Division of the Lehigh as a result of the signing of the full crew repealer by Pennsylvania Governor William Sproul May 5, 1921, according to information made public at the office of the division superintendent May 6, 1921.
The first train of over thirty cars to leave Sayre with only two brakemen departed at 10:30 o’clock May 6 pulled by engine No.721 and was composed of ninety-three empty cars. Vaughn Farr was the conductor and J. Coleman was the engineer.
There were twenty-four men on the extra list of trainmen ad these men were released at once from service. Twenty-three more were to be released, making forty-seven men who were thrown out of employment on the Seneca Division by the full crew repealer. Then it was necessary to readjust the standing of the trainmen who were still Lehigh employees according to their senior standing. This gave the men on the lower end of the list less desirable runs than they had in the past.
Five of the men who were released from employment because of the repeal of the full crew bill were employed by the Lehigh in 1915 and others were employed since that year. A greater portion of the men were employed in 1917.
Despite the repeal of the full crew bill the Lehigh made no reductions in the number of men employed on “pick-up” and local freight trains. On each “pick up” there was a conductor and three trainmen and on each local freight there was a conductor and four trainmen. As the service of all the men was required the crews were not reduced.
Beginning in March 1921 the Lehigh commenced running fast freight trains from Manchester to Coxton. The full crew law was still effective in New York State and for that reason it was necessary to have three trainmen on the fast trains between Sayre and Manchester, but only two were required between Sayre to Coxton. For that reason, there was a third trainman running between Sayre and Manchester with a layover in Sayre. Arrangements were made to advertise those jobs.
It was impossible when this news was announced to make an accurate statement as to how much the repeal of the full crew bill would save the railroad company on the eastern end of the Seneca Division, but it was thought the amount would probably be between $50,000 and $60,000 a year.
Under the Pennsylvania full crew bill, it was necessary to have the third trainman on all trains composed of over thirty cars. The car limit in New Jersey was the same as formerly required in Pennsylvania, while in New York State the full crew bill provided that there must be a third trainman on all trains over twenty-five cars.
The full crew measure applied to passenger trains composed of more than one baggage car and three coaches in actual service. A passenger train composed of a baggage car and three coaches required only a baggage master and one trainman. If another unlocked coach was added, another trainman was required, making a full crew. But if the train was composed of a baggage car and three unlocked coaches, and then coaches that were locked(empty) were added to the train, it was not necessary to increase the number of the crew. The law relevant to locked coaches was different in New York State. There locked coaches counted the same as though they were in service and a full crew was required if a passenger train was composed of more than a baggage car and three coaches, One peculiarity of the ruling under the full crew law was that if a train did not have a baggage car, and thus no baggage master, the man who would ordinarily have been the baggage master became a trainman and thus the third trainman was not required until the thirty car limit has been passed. It was under this ruling that troop trains could be moved during World War I with only two trainmen.
The men who were trainmen on the middle of the trains were to be relieved from service. If their seniority rights permitted, they would displace the head trainman and if the rights of the head trainman permitted, they would replace the rear trainman. In working out this plan the seniority rights of each trainman were strictly observed. The conductors were not affected by the repeal of the full crew law.
There was contention in regard to the manner in which the force was to be reduced. There was a separate roster for trainmen working on the east end and west end of the Seneca division. The first claim that was presented was that the west end trainmen should have the right of running as the third man on symbol trains (fast freights) between Sayre and Manchester. The east end trainmen answered that the other members of the crews on the symbols were divided accordingly to the mileage basis and that the east end trainmen had rights on the western end of the division, as far as freight service was concerned.
All of the details of the changes that would follow the repeal of the full crew bill had not been worked out by the Lehigh Valley officer, but that work was in progress, and it was known that the repeal of the bill would make it necessary to release forty-seven men, lowest on the seniority list from service.
The full crew repealer stated:
“The Public Service Commission shall have the power after hearing upon notice by order in writing to require any railroad corporation as defined in the public service company law to employ such number of men upon any of its trains as in the judgement of the commission is requisite for the safe and efficient operation thereof and say such order shall be enforceable and reviewable in the same manner as prescribed by such public service company law.”
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.