Where are Village of Waverly meeting minutes?
In what is a reoccurring pattern — last year and now presently — Village of Waverly meeting minutes have not been provided to the public, most recently, since April 2019. Some resident/taxpayers are unable to attend monthly meetings yet would like to be informed of matters that affect them. Minutes are approved at each meeting. Why are the actions/operations of our village government not transparently reflected (with the click of a button) on the village website in a timely and relevant manner?
People should work for food stamps
It’s important to share all the facts about the Trump Administrations plan to cut food stamp benefits in America. The plan states that beneficiaries who are “able-bodied” or those not caring for a child under the age of 6, can continue to receive food stamps if they are working or enrolled in a vocational training program. This measure is estimated to save $1.1 billion dollars and further reduce unemployment in our nation. It’s a basic fact that if you want something you have to work for it.
Proposal for South Wilbur Ave. issue
The article in Wednesday’s paper took me right back to last Thursday at 6 p.m. I came out the front of the hospital with my daughter after an appointment, waiting for my other daughter for a ride. Six or seven cars (drove) by and only one was going the speed limit. You could see how dangerous it is, especially at dark. I would suggest they close off the front entrance at night. You’re off South Wilbur and cars are not speeding out back. You might have to walk further, but at least you are alive.
Trump mocking Time’s Person of the Year
Well Trump is agitated again, judging by his string of self-pitying tweets, and now because he lost out to a 16-year-old girl for Time’s Person of the Year, which made him so jealous he couldn’t resist mocking her, amplifying just how big of a loser he is.
Question about Waverly parking
We would like to know the reason for the change to the new Waverly parking rules for Fulton Street from Chemung Street to Clinton Avenue. We are quite dismayed to have seen this in the paper. We are homeowners for 32-plus years and have put up with our driveway being blocked, cars sitting in front of our home for days without moving, food wrappers and cups in our yard on a daily basis. The majority of renters are on the west side and parking should be on that side of the street. The three fire hydrants are being blocked at times and this change makes no sense. We have heard that per Village rules, cars are not supposed to be parked close to driveways or remain in place for more than seven days. Waverly Police Department, please start enforcing the rules and Mayor Ayres and trustees, please return to parking on the left side.
