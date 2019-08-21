Editor,
Every month I read, with great interest, the Valley police reports which appear in the Morning Times. The categories of the different problems they encounter is very informative and we taxpayers can see how some of our money is being spent. There is room for improvement as can be noted in some of my formal complaints.
However, Waverly Code Enforcement is a different issue entirely. We are very seldom informed as to what these two individuals are doing to earn their paychecks. I have a record of what they were not doing by simply reviewing my past complaints to them. I have determined they will usually act when I inform them of a code violation. My question is why should I have to tell them?
I suggest that code enforcement management require the officers to initiate a monthly report for the Morning Times describing the following:
A: Ordinances they fine being violated.
B: Corrective action for each violation whether it be a warning or ticket to appear.
C: Their followup on these problems.
We have a right to know.
Donald R. Laman
Waverly
