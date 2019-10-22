Problems with Trump’s tweets
If an entitled, spoiled junior high student sends out a series of tweets that were shameful invectives, hostile criticisms, dreadful lies and disturbing insults, any adult in the room like a parent or a teacher or a babysitter would take the phone away. Trump beat his own record of 59 tweets last Friday — actually 33 in 20 minutes, like the type I just described. So it’s time America, to take the phone away from Mr. Arrested Development.
Argument against legalizing marijuana
As I read of our state government’s promotion of recreational marijuana as the new source of tax revenue for Pennsylvania, I’m appalled in three ways. 1. Any income derived from issuing marijuana growing or selling permits would be offset by additional costs to social services, like raising the children of stoned parents. 2. As we start to win the war over opioid and dangerous vaping, why have we not learned the lessons of addictive behavior? What amount of tax revenue can justify the lives lost to alcohol and tobacco? 3. An altered state of mind from marijuana usage is a proven cause of car crashes. Which of our neighbors do we want to lose? Speak up people.
Suggestion to Trump
A suggestion to our current president, please engage brain before operating mouth.
