The large building at the corner of West Lockhart and Elmer Avenue in Sayre was built by Sayre contractor Frederick H. Johnston. He purchased the lot that is referred to as the bakery lot in the Sayre assessment records held at the Bradford County Historical Society in Towanda in 1904 from a Mrs. Westfall. Johnston leased the building for a department store when it was completed. In the March 11, 1905 edition of the Towanda Daily Review there is an announcement for Sayre’s” Big Store.” The big department store of Reeser, Kessler, Wieland Co., at Sayre has been opened for inspection of the public and goods have as yet been put on sale. This store is five stories high and is said to be larger than any department store in Binghamton, Elmira, or Wilkes barre. The company will do strictly cash business. There was a big crowd at the opening.
The Big Store remained in business in the building for fifteen years. In the November 9, 1920 edition of the Sayre Evening Times it was announced that “The Big Store” to quit business after fifteen successful years in Sayre. After over fifteen years successful business in Sayre, “The Big Store,” at the corner of Elmer avenue and Lockhart street now owned by the J. D. Resser company will pass put of existence the last of this year.
No definite plans have as yet been made by the J. D. Reeser company in regard to the future. The only plan is to sell the company’s stock between now and the first of next year and then let the future work out as it may. The reason for closing out business in Sayre is that the lease on the building expires January 1, 1921 and other arrangements for utilizing the place are now in progress.
The building owned by The Big Store (assessment records in Towanda say that Mrs. F. H. Johnston is the owner in 1920) is the largest business structure in Sayre. It was erected by F. H. Johnston and was leased by him to the Reeser, Kessler, Wieland company. An incorporation was formed by Ray Kessler, H. W. Kessler, A. P. Wieland and J. D. Reeser, Sr. and the place of business became known as The Big Store. The store was opened fifteen years ago on March 9, of 1905 and the day was made one of celebration in Sayre for the store was one of the visible signs of Sayre’s prospective growth. About 1909, Ray Kessler, H. W. Kessler and A. P. Wieland retired from membership in the corporation, but the firm name was not changed until 1918. Since the change in the corporation took place in1909 the store has been under the active management of J. D. Reeser, Jr.
The big store has done much towards extending the fame of Sayre as a trading center. With a large stock of dependable goods and doing an ever-widening business, the store became known throughout northern Pennsylvania and southern New York and will be greatly missed as a shopping center.
J. D. Reeser, Jr. said this morning that the entire stock of the store must be sold by January 1. After going out of business here he will take and extended vacation and will then look for another business opportunity. “We have worked hard, and our efforts have been rewarded with success” said Mr. Reeser “but the time limit on our lease is about to expire and this means that the business must come to an end. We will deeply regret leaving Sayre.”
Mrs. F. H. Johnston sold the building to John Umpleby in 1920 and in January of 1921 Umpleby announced that an architect had been working out plans for remodeling the building. The first floor would be divided into either two or three stores according to the desire of the tenants. The plans for this work included the fronts to be very deep sixteen to eighteen feet, the entrances paved with tile and thoroughly up to date in every particular. Umpleby named the building the “Lehigh” building in 1921.
The remodeled second floor would fill a long felt want here. It was made into a thoroughly modern office floor. Suites of rooms were made to suit the needs of the tenants. The main corridor running north, and south was wide, light and airy. The entrance stairs and lobby were placed in the extreme south of the block on the Elmer avenue side.
In November of 1921 J. E. Umpleby announced that the fourth floor of the Lehigh building was to be converted to an up-to-date floor for lodge assembly with a lodge room, ante room, parlor, locker room, kitchen, and banquet room.
In November of 1923, the Lehigh Valley Railroad occupied the third floor with its accounting offices. They remained there until 1938.
In 1924 the tenants of the building were: Sayre Book Shop, Sayre Post Office, Charles E. Mills Attorney, Daly Brothers Real Estate, Harold Weller Chiropodist, Belle Herman Beauty Culturalist, Harry S. Fish Physician and Surgeon, Lehigh Valley Accounting.
In 1938 the ownership of the Lehigh building transferred from John Umpleby to the Sayre Building and Loan.
In May of 1945 the Paul Harris company opened a large establishment in the Lehigh building. Mr. Harris had the building completely redecorated and modernized. The plans were for four departments in the front of the store, toys, confectionery, general merchandise and dry goods. The rear of the building was used as a wholesale department and general offices. The basement was used for storage.
The building had many years of low occupancy until 1986 when Dr. Ken Meyer and his wife Alice Albro Meyer purchased the property and remodeled it and renamed the property the Albro Center. The Meyers operated a specialty gift shop in the building from 1986 to 1993. The property was later converted to offices and became the home of the business offices of The Guthrie Clinic which still occupy the entire building today. Trehab purchased the building from the Meyers in 2007 and are the current owners of the site.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
