There are no major hills close by El Rancho Davis, just a couple of gently sloped man-made mounds of no real consequence. That’s probably a good thing because I have a sneaking suspicion I might well create my own demise trying to relive the downhill dashes of my misspent youth.
Thus far, this has been a winter of tremendous opportunity for hordes of kids to spend hours at a time trying to go farther and faster than anybody else, on anything that can be used for downhill sledding. Many was the time we Laceyvillians who grew up on Main Street would grab a large cardboard box from the nearby lumber mill’s trash bins and tear it in half lengthwise to make matching “sleds.” That came in handy if you had older siblings, because they always grabbed the real sleds by right of might. Side note: in the summertime, those boxes were left whole and transformed into man-eating dinosaurs that needed killing by brave adventurers with scrap sticks, also found in the mill’s bins.
But in the wake of a worthy snowfall, clusters of bundled up kids would accumulate at the top of one slope or another in the neighborhood, and throw themselves into a bellyflop on whatever smooth-bottomed object they could find. With a running start, there were yards where you might manage to go all the way from the edge of the sidewalk to the railroad tracks, nearly a hundred yards away. Then of course, you had to trudge all the way back to the top, and if you were stupid enough to walk back via the same path you went down, there was a better than even chance that the next kid down the hill would clobber you into the middle of next week, all the while shouting mean things at you for being in the way. It was all good...your own turn would come up sooner or later.
If you actually had a real sled, it was always exciting to try new techniques, like lying on your back and steering with your feet. The problem with that was overconfidence...that, and forgetting about the massive wooden post set in concrete in the neighbor’s backyard as the terminal point of their clothes line. I must have been doing just under 300 miles an hour when I hit that thing, and it never budged. I think the impact shortened my spine by about three inches, and it could have been more if not for the fact that my head, hanging off the back of the sled, slammed into it with the force of a high speed crash test dummy. That stopped my own forward momentum abruptly, and really quite painfully.
Another fun thing was piling several kids on top of each other and blazing our way down the steep incline of the street my grandmother lived at the bottom of. It was a matter of making that curve on to the intersecting street or pile-driving yourself into the curb and flying like rag dolls into the front yard of the house that sat there. There was no way on earth to make that curve without losing at least two passengers. It was even better at night under the streetlights. Whoever was at the bottom, checked for oncoming traffic before giving the all-clear to the next bunch to come down.
Years passed, and with them, the urge to freeze myself for hours at a time largely passed as well. Then I encountered a co-worker at my first job in broadcasting who owned a toboggan. I had never been on one of those, but I was still quite young and in good physical condition, so I was easily convinced that it would be a good idea to see how far he and I could get that lovely supersled to travel down a steeply pitched run between 2nd and 1st streets, passing through the courthouse lawn in Corning, across the street from my apartment.
The course we set was a diagonal that started at a corner of the property about a fifth of a mile away and sloped precipitously to the left, toward the roadway that was 1st Street. No problem! We had several great runs at it, before deciding we needed to up the adrenaline rush by trying it standing up. There may have been adult beverages involved.
We were understandably timid on the first couple of efforts and we wiped out pretty ingloriously way up the hill. Ahh, but not to be discouraged. We had begun to get a feel for the hill, so we persisted, and each time we found ourselves tumbling through the air and plunging into drifts of pristine snow, laughing like the fools we were, we’d gather ourselves for another assault.
We were like novice surfers, learning when and how to adjust our stances and centers of gravity, to ride the monster all the way in to the shore. Our shore was made of concrete and pavement, and peopled with cars and trucks. Degree of difficulty shoots way up under those circumstances, but we were MEN!
I would love to tell you we rode it all the way to the “shore,” but no...we fell...and fell...and fell...just short of glory. But we DID manage to stay up one time, all the way to the courthouse steps. It gets pretty painful precisely at that point, and neither he, nor I, nor the toboggan ever made that run again. We were quietly proud.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.