Sayre High should drop Redskins
I wonder if it would be helpful when considering the Redskin, Sayre High School’s “mascot,” if we were to imagine how some of us would feel if a derogatory term for Italians or Irish or Asians or Black persons were to be used instead? Would we think it was OK if one of those terms, or a picture of a frowning example of one of those ethnic groups were to be used as a “mascot” for any school or team in our Valley? “Redskins” may have been acceptable 100 years ago, but it isn’t now. We have just as serious an obligation to honor our Native Americans as we do any of the groups who make up our heritage. Calling ourselves “Redskins” cannot be the way to do it — it is simply offensive.
Keep Redskins
This is a note on changing the name of the mascot for Sayre schools. When there was a conversation about changing the Washington Redskins and Atlanta Braves, they polled thousands of Native Americans and none of them had a problem with it. That’s why it was dropped for those major teams and it should be dropped here, too.
Responding to Soundoff call
I’m calling in regards to the “calling back on masks in restaurants in bars” (in last week’s Soundoff). My feeling is people should be wearing masks in public, but now that the restaurants can open and get the economy back going, if people choose to go into a restaurant and eat without their mask, the other people that have a problem with that should stay home and not go.
Thumbs up to LTE writer
Two thumbs up to Sonny Capwell’s Letter to the Editor. He was right on the mark.
Praise for Athens teacher’s in charge of vigil
I would like to thank the Athens teachers who organized the community candlelight vigil in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. It was hopeful. It was respectful. I thought they did an outstanding job. I was proud to be a taxpayer for those teachers and I just want to thank them for their leadership in the community.
All lives matter
Caller 1: Black lives do not matter anymore than white, red and yellow. Get over it.
Caller 2: I agree that black lives matter. So do yellow, brown, orange, red and white lives. What we should be teaching our children is all life is precious and everyone should be respected and treated that way. We have to stop categorizing people by color or national origin or religion or sex and just treat all people the same.
Don’t split up education between in-person and online
I certainly hope the Athens school district and some of the others are not considering splitting the training of our students into staying at home and going to school because if they stay home for several days and I’m a working parent, it would be very difficult for me to find childcare when normally they would be in school. I think this should be a consideration that it’s a very bad hardship on the parents to have to worry about their children not being in school while they’re working.
Don’t fly Confederate flag
Don’t show your ignorance by flying Confederate flags.
School districts should
live within budget
School districts should learn to live within their budgets, just as the rest of the world has to. Don’t take advantage of the taxpayers. Most of us are retired, and we see no more money coming in, so why should they have a free hand to rob us?
Hoping for less fireworks
this summer
Let’s try to keep the noise pollution from private citizens using fireworks to a minimum this year. A fine should be put against the people that are doing this.
Not a fan of target shooting
Whomever is target shooting in Litchfield please have some respect. Two different sections shoot. This upsets my dogs terribly with the very loud repeat shooting. I work second shift and do not appreciate a wakeup call. You ought to be an excellent shot by now, you have been practicing faithfully.
Looking for electronic recycling
I was wondering if anyone knew where we could get rid of our electronics and old TVs? If anybody could help I would appreciate it.
Kudos to local business
Thank you Arey Building Supply for the book pages of “Share, Big Bear, Share!” by Maureen Wright. They are located across from the Athens Borough Hall along the fence. Thank you so much.
Thank you to healthcare workers
Thank you to all the healthcare workers. God bless you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.