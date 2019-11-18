San Antonio in June and July can be unmercifully hot. But this was The Great AeroSpace Team. Sweating was for the Grunts, the Gravel Agitators, the guys who carried rifles and hundred-pound packs on their backs…but NOT for the Pretty Boy Flyboys of the U.S. Air Force. If the thermometer climbed to 90 degrees, we were sent indoors to protect our delicate features from the ravages of dry skin. But that didn’t save us from the never-ending vitriol spewed by our T-I. Every breath we took brought somebody an obscenity-laced tirade. You just learned to live with it. Each day was an eternity of abuse, but every wakeup meant we had survived for another day. The most important lesson that was pounded into us was “Never compromise your team.” Endure anything, but never let your buddies down. So, of course, I did. More on that later.
But first, the Summer of 1966 was the last time in my life when I was in perfect physical condition. The obstacle course held many terrors for the overweight, the underweight, the weak-armed or lead-footed. I was so proud of the way I fairly flew across the wet monkey bars above the huge mud pit that the beefy and the flabby recruits dropped into like armament from an aircraft bomb bay. Nothing seemed to impede my progress…until I arrived at the ten-foot tall inclined man eater. In reality, it was a series of railroad ties alternately spaced, one to maneuver over on your back, the next to slide under, again with your back to the ground…and on and on interminably. I dropped like a sack of cooked oatmeal from the second rail into the sodden muck. “Get your (butt) outta there Four Eyes, and start over!” On the next attempt, I got through the second raised tie and completely missed my grasp at the next low one, nearly bashing my face to a pulp on it as I plummeted to earth. By this time, even the guys behind me were laughing and cursing me. After a third dismal failure left me splayed in a full face-plant with one foot still clinging to an uncaring rail, I was told just how utterly worthless I was by our beloved Training Instructor, who demanded I just get my (butt) to the next obstacle. In my heart I knew I was going to be set back to the first day of training in a new Rainbow Flight.
The rifle range was our next big excitement. Just like real soldiers, we got to line up side by side in groups of eight or ten to fire M1 rifles at targets from a distance of what looked like five miles, but was probably fifty yards. I was amazed at the light weight of these iconic war weapons. Felt more like a Mattel toy than a killing machine, but this was one spot where we were all deadly serious about real military training. Except, that is, for Dimbulb. He actually turned toward the Lifer monitoring our efforts and said “Bang!” The only thing that saved his miserable life was the fact that the monitor didn’t want to be Court Martialed for dismemberment of a recruit. How Dimbulb didn’t disappear from the Great AeroSpace Team on the spot is a mystery for the ages. For my part, I qualified reasonably well for a guy with four eyes.
The end of Basic was in sight. The only PT Final Exam was to complete a one mile run in seven minutes, in gym shorts. Piece of cake! But with a bit of a hitch: those of us who completed the mile in plenty of time were required to go in pairs to the nearest leadfoot and drag him along as fast as we could to get him across the line in time. A kid named, appropriately enough, Jetmore, and I hooked up with Hilton—he of the high-pitched, lilting voice who answered “Here Thir,” at mail call. Hilton weighed more than Jetmore and I together, but we each slung a flabby arm around our shoulders and started jogging his profusely sweating, incredibly hairy body like a huge bag of wet cement around the cinder track. As if his weight wasn’t crushing us, his spastic, dog-breath gasping for air should have killed us outright. It was as if he had eaten a litter box for breakfast. Picture a pair of tugboats nudging a garbage scow into a slip in a choppy harbor. But, against all odds, we prevailed, hauling this offensive pile of dinosaur dung over the line at the 6:56 mark. When he finally caught his breath, Hilton’s thanks were heartfelt and slightly creepy: “Gee, fellas, this was one of the most wonderful experiences of my life. I can’t believe I did it.” And he had tears running down his flushed and mottled face. “Never let your buddies down,” never meant more to me than right then.
Individual Drill performance was next up, and it was individual in name only. Four of us at a time were called forth to show a team of examiners how well we could stand at the position of attention, perform a Left Face and a Right Face, and an About Face, and an At Ease. These commands were bellowed at us by our beloved Tiny Angry Man, who was, himself, being judged by the examiners as well—but we didn’t know that. The second part of each command was “Check and Make Adjustment,” a split second to glance down and make sure you were perfectly aligned, top to bottom. I heard the command, I checked and I changed nothing. Faster than a round from an M1, the Demon was against my chest in a blood fury, jamming his foot into the space between mine as hard as he could. “Crow Feet, you need to be Thet Back, you thun of a …” (well, you know). “Close your (darned) feet up against my shoe, you (worthless recruit!”) If he had been any louder there wouldn’t have been a window left on the entire base.
My heart stopped…I was doomed. Now…I’ve mentioned that this guy was short…the bill of his well starched fatigue uniform hat stabbed me in the throat with every syllable that he shrieked into my sternum. I stood there, a dead man standing, staring at the four examiners across the top of the runt’s hat…and they were smiling, and shaking their heads. My lifeless heart took a feeble beat and I began to sense I would recover.
That night, though, I committed the ultimate sin. The Demon provided the entire Flight with printed copies of the questions and answers for the next day’s academic Final Exam. Of course we didn’t study for even a full minute, and we made a pact among us to lie for all we were worth if he asked us in the morning if we knew everything on those papers. Naturally, he did ask. It turns out, my right arm has anti-gravity capabilities or a mind of its own, because in that moment, when 127 arms stayed down to say yes, we knew it all, that arm rose like a hot air balloon, floating there for all the world to see, denying that it knew any answers at all. That little madman nearly chewed me to shreds, demanding answers as to why I didn’t know all the answers. And then…he cancelled the weekend pass he had promised all of us. “Never let your buddies down.”
I stood, horrified at my own honesty, wishing he would gut me right there so my fellow near–graduates wouldn’t kill me before lunch. I was sure their methods would be slower and more painful. It was my own personal version of The Longest Day.
I still have a picture of the 65 of us, dressed smartly in our short-sleeved khaki uniforms, standing together in the hot Texas sun…sharing a month that transformed all those young boys into young men. I wonder often if life has treated them fairly, or if life was taken from them by our generation’s war. I suspect that will remain one of life’s mysteries, but I wish them well, one and all.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.