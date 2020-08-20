Editor,
There is little joy in the nation today regarding recent actions taken by the United States Postal Service (USPS).
The two most blatant examples which were disclosed over the week-end were:
- The removal of public collection boxes in parts of California, Montana, New York, Oregon and Pennsylvania.
- The removal of high-speed mail-sorting machines which would eliminate 21.4 million items per hours’ worth of processing capability.
The House Oversight Committee will hold an emergency meeting on August 24 to address these and other actions recently taken by the USPS under the guise of cost cutting and efficiency. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Postal Service Board of Governors Chairman Robert M. Duncan have been invited to testify.
As for the items cited there are some simple questions that need to be answered.
They are:
- Who ordered the removal of the public collection boxes and the high-speed mail-sorting machines?
- Does documentation exist to justify the action taken?
- The USPS has taken the position that the public collection boxes were to be relocated to other locations which would better serve the public, does a list exist identifying both?
- Regarding the removal of the high-speed equipment, what is the value of the equipment and how was it disposed of, does it have any salvage value, again is there any documentation to explain the action taken?
I’m sure that the committee will have other questions and I look forward to the hearing.
One last and important question — should the hearing result in confirming that there was no justification for the actions taken by the USPS what remedies are available to the Congress?
Or is it a case of so what, what are you going to do about it?
Just driving another nail in the coffin of democracy.
David A. Fortune
Athens
