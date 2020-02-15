Item #1: It’s a fairly well established fact that I am easily distracted. As usual, my work station for the creation of these immortal tomes is the dining table where I can keep an eye on the refrigerator and the snack cupboard in the kitchen as well as, with a glance to my right, the big old flat screen TV in the living room. This set up, and a stash of waistline enhancers...ice cream, M&M’s, chips and dip, etc… sharpens my mind to a razor’s edge. But not for very long at a time.
Just minutes ago, for example, before the first word of the first sentence was written, I noticed on the M&M bag a website: mymms.com. Well...that needed exploring. I googled the site and was educated quickly in the history of the world’s favorite candy. The “melts in your mouth, not in your hand” morsels hit the market in 1941, in Newark, New Jersey, the brainchild of Forrest E. Mars, Sr.
Did you know M&Ms were named The Official Candy of the New Millenium twenty years ago? And why not? After all, MM is the Roman Numeral for 2000. Makes you wonder what the official candy of the first millenium was, doesn’t it? I expect l’ll be losing sleep over that tonight. On the other hand, I can rest easy now, having discovered that the candies were named for the company’s founders: the aforementioned Forrest Mars, Sr and William Murrie.
It bothers me that quality control is obviously not a major issue with M&Ms...it’s easy to find a few in each bag that feature a W or a 3 or an E. Maybe I’m just too fussy.
Item # 2: Music-Memory association...the theme music for The Twilight Zone is nearly universally known. My generation returns instantly to Friday nights in our youth, perched in front of the black and white TV images presented for our consideration by one of the most famous names in the history of Broome county.
Is there anyone alive who doesn’t recognize the music from “JAWS” or “STAR WARS”?
On another level, I have always been a huge fan of “Sweet Home Alabama”, but I can’t hear it now without seeing through their living room window Forrest Gump and his Jenny as she teaches him how to dance.
“Layla” by Derek and the Dominoes transports me to countless cups of coffee nearly fifty years ago in the Hub at Penn State, where I look down on my long-haired self sitting among any number of equally passionate young philosophers, dressed in double knits or bell bottom jeans and puffy sleeved paisley shirts with ridiculously wide collars, every one of us convinced we had all the answers and needed only to get to the finish line with a degree in order to pour forth upon the world and save it from itself.
My apologies to the generations who have followed us into the never-ending uncertainties of the future that inevitably become a history which leaves us scratching our heads and mumbling “What the heck happened?”
Item# 3: How many times do you venture into a grocery store aisle on a mission, shopping cart-battering ram clearing a path ahead of you as you rush to grab, for example, a bag of kibble or a case of cans of moist pet food, only to find a barricade has been set up that would make Eddy Redmayne and the other revolutionaries in “Les Miserables” proud? Cart after cart left askew while fellow shoppers stand impervious to your exasperation, reading the lists of ingredients in Fluffy’s cat food or Fido’s dog food?
Momentarily you’re confused, thinking you’ve stumbled into a book section because these things must make for absolutely riveting reading.
How much different from each other can these things be? By the time they’ve held up the serious shoppers for hours to find out if Yellow #5 or Yellow #6 is included, or hopefully at least a dash of Red 40, their stupid pet could be dead from starvation!
This is Useless Information! You don’t need to know! It won‘t make a bit of difference to Fido or Fluffy what color has been added to make their gruel more attractive. For Fido, it’s all grey anyway! And for all we know Fluffy’s been lying her whole life about seeing colors just to make Fido feel inferior!
Here’s another bit of useless information…”Always the lowest price!” I’m willing to bet that has nothing to do with keeping prices lower than every other competitor; I suspect it means “This is the lowest price you’ll get out of us, so you might as well toss it in the cart now.”
And one final bit of useless information...the metric system. I hate it. My whole life has been measured in inches, feet, yards and miles. Pints, quarts, half gallons and gallons. It’s way too late to start cramming metric measures into this calcified old brain. Remember the Mars Polar Explorer (not related to old Forrest Mars, Sr) that crash landed at a waste of millions upon millions of dollars because we combined efforts with the European Space Agency to build, launch and land the unmanned Explorer? We measured the touch down requirements our way and they measured their way...but neither told the other. KER-SPLAT went the Explorer!
The Olympic high jump, long jump, triple jump and pole vault mean nothing to me any more. The metric mile is a sham! Some moron on the International Olympic Committee is going to suggest changing the marathon from 26-plus miles to so many kilometers...and I’m going to hunt him down. You’ll probably see me in the news from Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium this summer.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
