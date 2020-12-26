You may remember mention of my truly beautiful little Sheltie, Maizie. She is descended from a long line of working sheepdogs, her blood pure to her breed over untold generations.
Early next month Maizie will celebrate her fifth birthday (in human years.) Her instinct for herding sheep has only ever manifested itself in games of chase, with myself as her primary sheep. In her first couple of years she was relentless in her efforts from the end of her leash, racing at breakneck speed, yapping incessantly, in ever- tightening circles around me, ultimately ending with several direct dashes at my ankles, ferocious little razor-teeth nipping at pant legs — and occasionally a bit of flesh.
The puppy-ish yapping matured into full-throated barking in the loudest and most urgent tones imaginable, at nearly any time, even leaping in full roar from a sound sleep and crashing through the house like there’s a puma in the sheep corral. I’m sure if I could understand her native tongue, she’d be saying, “UP, UP, everybody up! There’s danger in the sheep pen! Come on everyone, we gotta save the sheep! HURRY! HURRY!” Kinda makes me want to go out and buy a few sheep. But not really.
I mention her upcoming birthday merely to note that she is a child of the winter. It’s a circumstance of birth that seems to have made a deep impression on her psyche. She adores snow like I adore ice cream. A mere dusting of the white stuff gives her a rush like maybe it’s some other white stuff she’s snorting up her nostrils as she scampers in leash-measured circles.
Over the winters of her life, Maizie has seen plenty of snow and loved every bit of it. I think it was two years ago in March we had a hefty storm that piled up quickly to a depth equalling the little beauty in height. She was dazzled! “All this...and it’s all mine!” Except that I was the one shoveling a path into the yard, ending in a large circular clearing, so she didn’t have to freeze her nether parts just to do what dogs do. Maizie could spend hours frolicking in snow drifts, slurping up as much of the frozen treat as possible before trotting with a wide doggy smile for the front door, and then collapsing, exhausted wherever a stray spot of sunlight might grace the floor.
I made the mistake last week of writing about the fact that at that time it was still autumn. Apparently I ticked off the gods of winter, and I apologize for what happened. I had no idea they could be so vengeful. Maizie, January’s baby, was utterly dumbfounded by what had been wrought overnight.
Our tiny little front porch is about 7 feet by 8 feet, no more than a spot to get under cover from the elements before opening the door and entering. Last Thursday morning, as every morning, I snapped the dog’s leash to her collar ring and swung the door wide...a wall of white had cut the porch in half and there we stood, Maizie with her hind legs crossed and a look on her face of “What do I do, what do I do?” This was way beyond her experience or understanding.
I quickly dispensed with the leash — she wasn’t going to run away, there was nowhere to go — and grabbed the snow shovel that spends its winters propped against the house there. I barely had time to push a small part of the three and half feet of snow out of the way before the poor little dog’s dam burst. She gave me a look that said she was embarrassed and remorseful because she knows the porch isn’t the place. Then her curiosity got the better of her and she crept along the front of the garage door where a narrow path was overhung by the roof … it was a deadend. This might as well have been the 700 foot high ice wall from the “Game of Thrones” TV series as far as she was concerned.
She made several attempts to get a peek at what lay beyond by rising up on her hind legs and stretching her neck, but unlike the Game of Thrones, this wall was soft and tried to swallow her up every time. We went back inside for breakfast.
Later that morning, after expanding a bit of territory for moving around, I was joined out there in it by my daughter, who had been snowed in before she could escape the night before. The first mound we came to was my Nissan Siena, and Katie moved up a notch or two in the Will by forcing me back inside to clear a space in the garage while she dug the car out. Katie is like a machine! No sooner was I able to raise the overhead door than she was waiting to pull the car in under cover.
This, of course, left several feet of driveway uncovered, and gave Maizie new life. There was still no risk of her running away since the snow was double her height, so out she came, all excited to explore the frozen tundra. Some things just have to be done, and Katie did it...in one fluid motion she scooped the dog up, spun around and dropped her from shoulder height into the virgin snow. Gone! Out of sight! Suddenly the face of the wall burst open into the clear spot, and a wild-eyed, half panicked she-wolf flung herself free, only to turn back as if to say, “ THAT was AWESOME! Do it again, do it again...but first...I gotta pee!”
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
