There are questions that are designed specifically to make a man’s teeth grind against each other like the boulders at the bottom of Niagara Falls. One of those questions is reserved in my household for Saturday morning. “What are your plans for today?”
Is it possible, even after 33 years, that she doesn’t know I have no plans “...for today.”? Is it possible, even after 33 years, that I haven’t been able to come up with a single “...plan…”? Not one. It always catches me off guard. There is no safe answer beyond, “Oh, I don’t know...what do you want to do?” And I wore that one out 32 years and ten months ago.
An honest man such as myself must admit there is a serious character flaw that prevents me from planning a day’s activities ahead of time. The nearest I come to a plan is to hope quietly--and more or less desperately — for a long stretch of time staring glassy-eyed at some sporting event on what my generation called the boob tube--the TV. By the way, is there some favorite nickname for the current flat screen, tubeless TV that has rendered boob tube obsolete? If so, I haven’t picked up on it.
Incredible though it may seem, Saturdays seem to get filled up quite frequently through the efforts of others, who then advise me what I will spend my day doing. It’s not as bad as it sounds...there’s usually a pretty fair shot of getting fed somewhere along the way,and that’s a plan I can live with any day. I’m easy to entertain, and willing in most circumstances to endure anything for food. In a nutshell, here’s how it goes…
Woman greets man. Woman says “What are your plans?” Man says, “I don’t know.” Woman says, “This is what we’re doing.” Man says, “Okay. Feed me.”
In a rational world this is a workable scenario. Sometimes though, odd things come into play, things that can’t be anticipated. I was witness to one of those just last Saturday at a large gathering of relatives and acquaintances. In fact, it was a bit of a blast that nearly took down one of the men in my clan. He’s a man’s man, a guy who knows what his plans are, knows what he likes. He likes cold cooked shrimp slathered in cocktail sauce.
My contribution (cleverly using my wife’s gift card to fund it) was to pick up three pounds of the most delicious shrimp in America along with two smallish tubs of special cocktail sauce. The Man’s Man and I made plans to devour our share before any of the lesser humans got their shot. He grabbed a fistful of delectable crustaceans with a generous helping of the tangy sauce.
Life sometimes provides a moment when it’s impossible to decide whether to rush to provide aid or to laugh hysterically at the plight of an innocent victim. I opted for the latter because I’m essentially rotten to the core.
By the time the sauce had reached the tipping point in his mouth and slid down his throat, this poor guy’s entire face had turned the deepest red I’ve ever seen, and his eyes were on the verge of spilling a cascade of tears. Had there been a full head of hair, I’m sure it would have burst into flame. I froze, shrimp in hand, a dab of cocktail sauce clinging to it inches from my open mouth. I waited.
The ratio of horseradish to every other ingredient in the sauce was stupendous. There was some serious gasping and wheezing, and then he gamely plowed on with a second helping. We made eye contact, and he mouthed the word “WOW”, looking almost mournfully at the pile of shrimp and puddle of fire remaining to be consumed on his plate. I nibbled. And whimpered.
Name the bravest man you’ve ever known, and he runs a distant second to the perseverance and raw courage I witnessed as this Man’s Man struggled on.
“Of his fame and his glory the people would sing.” That’s a line from the song “Lucky Man”, by Emerson, Lake and Palmer half a century ago. I’m willing to bet Ernest Hemingway never endured such agony for the sake of such culinary pleasure...and he was the poster boy for “A Man’s Man.”
Dawn sometimes carries with it painful reminders of what we’ve done the night before. Having sat, stifling laughter as I watched my friend suffer for his shrimp, I played the village idiot and tore right into my own plate of shrimp a la inferno. Sometimes you’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do. The following morning provided its own form of payback. Fire extinguishers should be standard equipment in bathrooms. As Forrest Gump said, “That’s all I’ve got to say about that.”
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
