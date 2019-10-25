Editor,
Sorry to say there is no draining of the swamp in Washington, DC. Even four more years won’t put a dent in it.
More and more evidence of entrenched bureaucrats as well as elected officials using there titles or offices to enrich family, friends and associates. We really need term limits in the House and Senate, but as long as they get to vote on that, it won’t happen. Many of the elected representatives have become millionaires after being elected to multiple terms in Washington. That is Democrats as well as Republicans.
Term limits will have to be done by the voters, by voting against these lifetime politicians. Even if they are voted out, they will then collect a lot more in pension and health care benefits than you are ever going to get.
Right now they are accomplishing very little of what we elected them to do. The government seems to be tied up in knots. I’m sure their pay checks are coming in as usual. Name a few things that Congress has accomplished in the last couple years. I’m sure you have enough fingers to count them on.
Now, many of the Democrat candidates want to try socialism. As I recall, most of the big socialist countries with leaders like Stalin, Mao, Hitler, Castro, Chavez and Maduro killed millions of their own countrymen and imprisoned a lot more. Look at Venezuela, it was one of the richest countries in the world and is now one of the poorest.
Nobody talks about the United States nearly 23 trillion dollar deficit. Nothing was said in the Democrat debate about reducing it. The talk was mostly about increasing it significantly with outlandish proposals, especially by the most socialist candidates. I don’t lay the blame only on Democrats, as the Republicans don’t do any better on the deficit.
Now, we have a secret trial to impeach the president. The House makes their own rules and there will be no transparency and they will leak anything that is said unfavorable to Trump.
Where is the healthcare plan, the lowering of prices for prescription drugs, and the work on climate change that the newly elected Democrat Congress people ran on in 2018? They didn’t run on Medicare for all, eliminating ICE, free college tuition or free health care for people in the country illegally.
We really need to get to the bottom of what happened during the 2016 election when the previous administration had there head in the sand, and of course they lay everything onto Trump, and those most responsible are the biggest critics of this administration. Hopefully the election in 2020 will be a bit smoother, but I wouldn’t count on it.
With all that’s going on in Washington D.C. we are still the country that everybody wants to get into, and anybody that wants to work is working. It is a shame that the people we elect can’t speak civilly to one another and get some bipartisan legislation passed into law.
Still we ask God to Bless America, and we pray our elected leaders can find a way to work together for the good of the country.
Ray Rinebold
Chemung
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.