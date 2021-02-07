Bradley wins 100th at Line Mountain Duals

LINE MOUNTAIN — Gavin Bradley won the 100th match of his high school career Saturday at the Line Mountain Duals.
That was the highlight and not a lot else went well for the Wildcats, who were 1-4 on the day as a team.
Athens fell to Jersey Shore 35-33; Line Mountain 45-19; West Perry 52-22 and Benton 46-30.
Athens did take a 45-24 decision from Middleburg.
Bradley went 5-0 on the day, the only Wildcat to achieve that feat. Bradley had one technical fall, two major decisions and accepted two forfeits
Chris Bathgate at 152 picked up two pins and two forfeits in a 4-1 day and Zach Stafursky won four matches at 172 with two coming on pins. Kaden Rude had three wins with two on pins at 160; and Kaden Setzer, at 138 had a pin and two wins by forfeit for the Wildcats.
Also for Athens, Josh Courtney and Mason Vanderpool went 2-1 at 120 and 126, respectively.
Athens will visit Troy for a NTL tussle at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
