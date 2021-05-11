Lessons not learned
It’s very sad that our country learned its lesson in the Vietnam War where we lost hundreds of thousands of soldiers for seemingly no reason, because then we withdrew and everything collapsed. The same thing is happening in Afghanistan. After so many of our brave soldiers have lost their lives over in Afghanistan, now we’ve pulled out and all of the devastation begins with the Taliban moving in. I don’t think we should have been in there in the first place. We shouldn’t have been in Vietnam in the first place. When will we ever learn our lesson. It’s not fair to send our soldiers into battles that they can never win.
Editor’s Note: According to the government archives, 58,220 soldiers died in the Vietnam War. President Biden has set Sept. 11 as the date the last Americans pull out of Afhganistan.
Waverly parking issues (again)
I find it somewhat upsetting to see cars parked on the “no parking” side of the streets of Waverly. It took a long time in coming, a suggestion, a vote by council, a vote by the citizens, the purchase of the signage, the man hours spent placing the signs, just to see it not enforced. As if that slap in our faces (wasn’t enough), some even park in the wrong direction overnight. I’m not certain why churches are excluded from the “no parking” zones. I think this is a law passed by the populace for all the citizens of Waverly.
Bicycles with motors
Caller 1: If they let bicycles with motors on them on the streets in Sayre, can I drive my golf cart on the streets in Sayre?
Caller 2: I was reading last week’s Soundoff about the person who was praising motorized bicycles, does he realize that they are illegal in Sayre? Not only do they ride them during the day, they ride them at night, up to 10:30-11 o’clock; no lights on them; no inspections; and they also ride them on the sidewalk. I think maybe we should be worried about this person who’s writing this more than worrying about bicycles.
We need to stop it
We need to stop this socialism and this racism crap going into schools that our kids are being taught. We need to stop it.
Border visits
I find it very strange that a number of government officials have visited the Mexican border where so many of the illegal aliens are crossing and yet the person that the president appointed — Kamala Harris, our vice president, who is supposed to be in charge of the border problem — has yet to visit it. Don’t you find that pretty strange that she wouldn’t go in person to see what the problem is when everybody else is visiting and she refuses to?
Much too soon?
It is Saturday evening, May 8 and certain citizens are setting off fireworks already.
Naivete
How naive I was to think that Republicans would be eager to change the channel after Trump cost them the Senate and the White House and unleashed an angry mob on them on Jan. 6. I thought “The Donald” would have evaporated in a poof of orange smoke ending a severely screwed up period of history. But, the loudest mouth is not shutting up and Republicans continue to listen, clinging to the idea that the dinosaur is the future. Even his golf caddy, Lindsey Graham, said “we can’t grow without him.”
