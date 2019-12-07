The title of this week’s little opus is true on so many levels. I hardly know where to begin. The fact of the matter is such that I have literally no idea whether anything I commit to the blank screen before me will ever find it’s way from screen to newspaper.
The reason for that uncertainty lies entirely in the fact that the dinosaur laptop that I have entrusted with guardianship of my weekly ramblings has contrived to ignore the WiFi connection that a brilliant IT man has proven beyond doubt is intact. He was able to pin down the internal problem, and subsequently to access the step by step process required to solve said problem. Despite his best efforts, this hunk of slag refuses to cooperate, but being the soul of optimism, I plug away here in the almost certainly vain hope that all will be well in the end. The struggle goes on.
That’s item number one. Number two has to do with the early arrival of winter weather a full three weeks ahead of the Winter Solstice. Now...I know weather can’t be held to a strict schedule...I’ve lived most of my life in Northeast PA. Pretty much anything goes, but still, a full day of freezing rain and bitter temperatures, followed by hours of heavy, wet snowfall. It was barely December!
Among the worst moments—the realization my snow shovels were in the shed across the yard rather than in the attached garage.
Making that inconvenience even worse: I zipped my heavy winter coat to keep winter winds at bay only to have the blankety-blank zipper promptly spread open like Red Sea for Moses, holding together only at the top and bottom.
As I write this, the snow continues and I have sallied forth twice already, bundled three layers deep under my light Spring jacket, muttering obscenities under my breath, to do battle with Mother Nature’s leavings—six or more inches of snow laid down gently on top of a quarter inch of ice encasing the family autos...and the ten-seat van I drive at work.
*Shovel shovel shovel, sweep sweep sweep; mutter mutter mutter; shovel shovel shovel.*
The only good to be taken from this untimely Arctic blast is this: it took exactly zero seconds of prompting from my wife for me to call our lawn mower guy to have him add us to his snow plower guy list. Hours later I actually got to stand at the living room window at watch, coffee cup in hand, as he took care of my hour-and-a-half job in about three minutes. Coffee has never tasted so good.
Speaking of “...tasted so good,” that’s another level of The Struggle Goes On: item number three...the holiday weekend of course began on Thursday with the hugely successful Thanksgiving Day feast. I have to admit to a bit of an indiscretion—I ate everything in sight! If it wasn’t already in someone else’s mouth, it was headed for mine, from the cranberry sauce through all the main dishes, and on to the desserts.
I don’t really remember Friday all that well. I suspect it was a smaller version of Thursday, with more food than can possibly be good for a paunchy sloth such as I. There is a vague memory of Cajun shrimp mac’n’cheese served in a gigantic casserole dish brought to the table on a fork lift. Maybe I imagined that part.
Long about midnight that night I do recall a large cereal bowl filled to the brim with my emotional support dessert...raspberry tapioca whip...the food of the gods.
It was accompanied by my doctor’s voice whispering in one ear, “Has your belly ALWAYS looked like this?”
YES! Yes it has! I was born this way! Women are pregnant for nine months...I’ve been like this for seventy-two years! It can’t be helped! And it won’t go away!
The struggle goes on.
After a ninety-six hour feeding frenzy, the idea of waking up all excited to face a single packet of instant oatmeal to start my day, even if it IS peach oatmeal, is like robbing Fort Knox only to discover all those gold bars are really foil-wrapped adobe bricks. Nevertheless, I gamely trudge on, savoring every tasteless grain of Quaker’s Fakers (after all, “natural flavor” is listed next to last, just ahead of tocopherols- to preserve freshness.)
I looked up tocopherol, thinking I might work it into a conversation at the appropriate moment somewhere down the line. Here is what I found: “Tocopherols are a group of lipid-soluble constituents compose of a polar moiety derived from tyrosine, the chromanol ring, and a hydrophobic phytyl-derived side chain.” It looked like English but it was filled with words I had never encountered anywhere. I knew nothing about tocopherols. I fancied myself an educated man, but I was reduced to drooling stupidity.
The nearest I came to familiarity was “hydrophobic,” which put me in mind of the 1950’s Disney movie “Old Yeller” ...”That dog’s got the hydrophobie!”
The whole audience left the theater bawling like babies. Sixty-two years later my oatmeal gives me nightmares about Old Yeller and Cujo gobbling hundreds of packets of instant peach oatmeal, and then coming to get me, howling and slobbering, wanting to bite my immense belly to make me lose weight.
I have a follow up visit with my doctor soon. I may have to hurt him. Look for my name in the police blotter section of the newspaper. Otherwise, have a nice day...and if you find out what the chromanol ring is, or a phytyl- driven side chain...write me a short note. Thanks in advance.
