Voting advocate
I think it’s disgusting for anyone voting their own mind to be censored. In this country everyone has a right to their own opinion and shouldn’t have to follow the pack. We have the right to vote any way we want. That’s what Americans do.
An act of kindness
Today (Thursday, March 4, 2021) my sister and brother-in-law and myself went to Chacona’s restaurant for lunch. Just after we ordered, my brother-in-law received a devastating message that a lifelong friend unexpectedly passed away. There was only one other customer in the restaurant at the time. When the waitress brought our bill she shared that the man paid for our lunch. It brought me to tears for the kindness he showed. The waitress was very sensitive and caring as well. Thank you so much for your sensitivity and kindness. I will pay it forward. Thank you again.
Another act of kindness
This goes to the employees at Citizens and Northern on Elmira Street. I just wanted to share the heartfelt kindness of some very caring people. I received a sympathy card from them due to the passing of my canine companion. They recognized she was missing from my car during a drive-through at their bank. Thank you so much for your caring and kindness!
How to be a Republican
Let me get this straight: In order to be a Republican you must ignore your own moral code and follow the party’s stance no matter how heinous? No thank you, I’ll pass.
COVID comeback?
He was just getting COVID under control and now Biden’s letting more in.
Junk cars
I wonder if Sayre Borough is going to do anything about junk cars. From Olive Street to Keystone, there are three junk vehicles there. A motorhome that’s been junk for 20 years hasn’t been moved.
Political signs
About the political signs everywhere: It should be our own right to have them on our own property. If you don’t like them, don’t look at them.
Ann Coulter fan
What about Ann Coulter? I am a big fan of Byron York. Ben Shapiro is OK. I’ve read several books by Ann Coulter. She even sent me a letter this week. I can’t remember the last time I read one of her columns in the Morning Times. What happened?
Sick citizens?
On Thursday, March 4, 108 new citizens walked across our southern border after testing positive for COVID-19. Where were they sent? Sounds like a super-spreader to me.
A thank you
I would like to say thank you for the section of limericks and puzzles that you put in the paper. I enjoyed it very much and it was kind of hard to put down.
A thought on the Cuomo controversy
As a woman who has lived my life five miles south of the New York border, I’d like to comment on Governor Cuomo’s unfortunate situation. Most women are very good at setting boundaries for sexual flirtations and men expect them to do so. If Governor Cuomo is asked to resign form office, I think it has very little to do with sexual flirtations and a whole lot to do with politics in New York and quite a bit to do with politics in general. My opinion, the nursing home deaths are a separate and serious matter.
Boondoggle
What a government boondoggle this COVID vaccine distribution is. It’s almost impossible to get a shot.
